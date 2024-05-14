If you’re a parent, or have been around parents any time in the past couple years, then you’re no doubt aware of the Australian mega-hit Bluey. Now we here at Romper have been extolling its virtues for quite some time and have been very open about the fact that it routinely makes us not just cry but ugly cry. If you’re not inclined to believe us then perhaps you’ll believe Zayn Malik, who recently talked about how Bluey makes him cry “regularly.”

In a new interview with Nylon, the musician talked about his upcoming album, Room Under the Stairs, his unexpected hobbies (painting miniatures for War Hammer), how he winds down from being in the studio (he doesn’t have to: the studio is relaxing), and something he wishes people knew about him. “That I’m really f*cking funny,” he replied, before laughing. “I’m just joking, I’m not really. I’m actually quite a sensitive guy.”

He admitted to crying at movies, specifically at Disney movies, which he says he watches a lot with daughter, Khai, 3, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid. “They hit hard man. It’s not a joke, Disney knows what they’re doing.”

Facts. But he went on to share the children’s entertainment that really gets him going and it’s not surprising. “And actually I cried at a cartoon, I don’t know if you’re familiar with it. It’s called Bluey.”

Oh. We know it, Zayn.

“It’s for kids. It makes me cry regularly. I don’t know why. But they have amazing script writers and some of their stories are just so like wicked for parents, you know?” he explained. “There’s always an underlying message. They always get me. They chug me up. I end up crying.”

So do we. All the time. Frankly. we’re suspicious of anyone who doesn’t.

The former One Direction member has 50% custody of his only child, whom he and Hadid are raising primarily on a farm in Pennsylvania, where they moved from New York during the height of the pandemic and shortly after Khai’s birth.

“Fatherhood has changed me in general,” he recently told Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast. “It has changed my approach to a lot of things in life. I have developed a hell of a lot more patience. That has influenced me across the board. Being a father also gives me so much more depth to my songwriting when I am talking about real life things. When I was 17 I didn’t really have anything to write about, I had only just left school. But I have more to say now, I have this love for this being that I never understood before. I have no fears expressing that as it is such a good feeling that I’ve been through. And I want to share that with the world in a good fatherly way.”

And, as we all know of parenting in the 2020s, it’s all more manageable (if weepy) with Bluey on your screen...