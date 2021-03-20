In a recent interview with iHeart Radio’s Valentine In The Morning, Zayn Malik gave a rare update about Gigi Hadid and parenting their daughter Khai. Now that the two are parents to a 5-month-old baby girl, the singer has had some time to reflect on how becoming parents has changed them both. And from the sound of things, Khai has been pretty easy for her parents.

The couple welcomed daughter Khai in September, and of course that means a big life change for her parents. Although it seems not as much as one might expect since Khai is apparently a really easy baby. The proud dad positively gushed when asked about his new life as a dad with Hadid.

“Honestly, it's amazing," he shared about fatherhood, according to E! News. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it.”

He went on to say that Khai is sleeping really well and “loves her milk,” adding that Hadid has really taken to her own role as mom. “She's good. She's a wicked mom,” he said. “Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."

Zayn Malik gushes about baby Khai and Gigi Hadid.

While Khai has been an easy baby, Malik also admitted being a dad has seen him grow as a person and become less focused on himself. “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” he said during the interview. “The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff.”

Malik isn’t alone in seeing his world view changed by baby Khai, of course. In a February interview for Vogue, Hadid got emotional about her daughter eventually leaving their bedroom. “I was a little sad to start sleep training because we loved having her,” she told the magazine. “Like when I wake up and I look over and she’s already awake, laughing at the ceiling fan, I love that. It’s going to be so sad when she’s out of our room...”

Still, Hadid noted in her Vogue interview that every parent figures out how to “do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way.”