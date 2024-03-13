Have you ever wondered what it would be like to grow up as the child of a bona fide rock star? Well, Zoë Kravitz knows all about it. And when it came time to deliver a speech for her super cool dad Lenny Kravitz when he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently, she had no problem roasting him over his rock star fashion sense. In particular, his long-term relationship with see-through shirts.

On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star attended her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony with fiancé Channing Tatum, and as his only child, she naturally delivered a speech in his honor. Or, well, mostly in his honor with a side of gentle roasting. Kravitz, who was 24 years old when he welcomed his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, stood beside his daughter as she said, “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.”

She didn’t just mean life experience when she said she’s “seen a lot.” She meant his nipples. “I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” she said as he laughed. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Not that Kravitz is upset with her dad about his fashion sense. Not at this point. “I’ve gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works,” she said. “You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

In case you were worried that the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer was offended, he was the first person to laugh and encourage the audience to clap. So clearly no hard feelings, although it should be noted he was wearing an opaque black shirt at the event. Almost like he knew what she was going to say.

Zoë Kravitz has a lot of experience with her loved ones going shirtless. Not just with dad Lenny but also former stepdad Jason Momoa, who was married to her mom for four years before separating in 2022. Then there’s her fiancé Channing Tatum, of Magic Mike fame.

Clearly she’s all about encouraging people to embrace their own style. See-through shirts and all.