Good Grief, Let's Eat

Artichoke spinach and buffalo chicken dips served with tortilla chips, appetizers
Shutterstock

10 Delicious Dips For Game Day & Also, Life

Seriously, let’s just eat dips until the sun comes back out again.

Claudia Totir/Moment/Getty Images

Sure, dips are a staple at any gathering as a great appetizer, but they are also just good and fun to eat whenever. Dips for dinner sounds like a major win to me, and you know the leftovers will get eaten.

All Chicken Recipes/Yummly

This buffalo chicken dip featured on Yummly needs only seven ingredients, and is a hot, hearty, and delicious dip. Serve it with your favorite chips or crackers, or even some celery sticks.

