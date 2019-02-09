There are many reasons to love Parks and Recreation. The writing is top-notch, the characters are all great, Leslie Knope is a girl-power icon, and perhaps the most important reason — Galentine’s Day was invented. Leslie wanted to truly show her girls that it’s always “ovaries before brovaries,” and she did so by dedicating a special day just for them. Honor your besties and Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday by throwing your own party — which can be virtual this year — with these Galentine’s Day games for adults. She’ll be so proud of you, “you beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful muskox.”
What's so cool about this holiday is that it went from completely fictional to an actual recognized national holiday on Feb. 13, just like Leslie Knope said it should. Whether it's to just celebrate the love of your friends, or to commiserate about being single the day before the official holiday of romance, Galentine's Day is the best day of the year for girlfriends. There are mimosas, snacks, music, gifts, and of course games. Doesn't that sound better than some stuffy dinner reservation at a steak house? Happy Galentine's Day to you and yours, friends. Enjoy these games at your official Galentine's Day party — whether that be via Zoom, or in person once we are officially out of the pandemic.
