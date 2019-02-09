There are many reasons to love Parks and Recreation. The writing is top-notch, the characters are all great, Leslie Knope is a girl-power icon, and perhaps the most important reason — Galentine’s Day was invented. Leslie wanted to truly show her girls that it’s always “ovaries before brovaries,” and she did so by dedicating a special day just for them. Honor your besties and Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday by throwing your own party — which can be virtual this year — with these Galentine’s Day games for adults. She’ll be so proud of you, “you beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful muskox.”

What's so cool about this holiday is that it went from completely fictional to an actual recognized national holiday on Feb. 13, just like Leslie Knope said it should. Whether it's to just celebrate the love of your friends, or to commiserate about being single the day before the official holiday of romance, Galentine's Day is the best day of the year for girlfriends. There are mimosas, snacks, music, gifts, and of course games. Doesn't that sound better than some stuffy dinner reservation at a steak house? Happy Galentine's Day to you and yours, friends. Enjoy these games at your official Galentine's Day party — whether that be via Zoom, or in person once we are officially out of the pandemic.

1 Parks and Recreation Marathon-Drinking Game What better day to binge-watch Parks and Recreation than on the official holiday coined by the show? Perhaps every time Leslie gives Ann a "compliment," Tom says one of his made-up words, Ron talks about how much he hates the government, or every time Chris says "literally," you should take a shot or a sip of your drink. This can even be done virtually with Google Hangouts or Zoom, just make sure everyone starts the episode at the same time.

2 Prosecco Pong Prosecco Pong Stag and Hen $24 SEE ON STAG AND HEN What's better than beer pong? Prosecco Pong, of course. You and your gals will be laughing in no time while playing this bubbly take on an old classic. Better keep this one in the arsenal for next Galentine's Day unless your Galentine is a roommate you already live with. It may be pretty hard to do this one over Zoom.

3 Galentine's Bingo Galentine's Bingo -30 Cards Etsy|QuickClickPrints $6 SEE ON ETSY Of course someone on Etsy was creative enough to come up with an officially unofficial Galentine's Day Bingo game. Though you'll have to "go out" to do most of these, you'll have a blast talking to people you normally wouldn't talk to, taking shots, and taking group selfies on Galentine's Day. This one is definitely doable via Zoom. Just send the download to your gals or print them at your house and snail mail them before the big day.

4 Karaoke Parks and Recreation/YouTube Though nobody could ever top Ann and April's rendition of "Time After Time," you sure can try with your own karaoke party (in-person or via Zoom) with all of your besties. This song has to be on the list or it just isn't Galentine's Day.

5 Drink & Draw Don't Drink and Draw Walmart $32 SEE ON WALMART Or, you know, do drink and draw, because obviously that's so much more fun — especially if you're not a gifted artist. In Don't Drink and Draw, every player draws and guesses at every turn and the drawings get more and more hilarious as the drinks keep flowing. There is a "person, action, and location" card for each round and you'll be drawing crazy combinations of scenarios for everyone to guess what they are.

6 Booze 'N' Babes Booze N' Babes - Bachelorette Party Girls Amazon $24 SEE ON AMAZON You may have to keep this one on the back burner for next Galentine's Day when we (hopefully) aren't in a pandemic to do the ones like "wink at a guy," but this Jenga-like game is super fun. As you pull the pieces from the stack, you'll have to perform the action on the piece, like dance on a table, tell two truths and one lie, shotgun a beer, and many other laugh-inducing things. Booze 'N' Babes is the perfect Galentine's Day game that could also be kept in the closet for a bachelorette party when someone finds a Valentine and gets engaged. Of course, you'll still celebrate Galentine's Day — ovaries before brovaries.

7 Dirty Minds Dirty Minds - The Game of Naughty Clues Amazon $36 SEE ON AMAZON When you get a group of gals together, you can guarantee there'll be some dirty talk. So challenge everyone with the hilarious game of Dirty Minds, "where the clues and answers are clean, but your mind is dirty."

8 Sex and the City Trivia Sex and The City Trivia Game Amazon $47 SEE ON AMAZON Most women in their 30s and 40s "grew up" with everyone's favorite group of gals: Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. Put your SATC knowledge to the test with this Sex and the City trivia game. Maybe pull out that coveted pink velvet DVD collection set and have a marathon while you're at it.

9 Ridiculous Expositions Ridiculous Expositions Amazon $20 SEE ON AMAZON Get into two teams and sound out dirty phrases with Ridiculous Expositions, the hilarious game where there are dirty phrases lurking beneath the surface of these seemingly innocent sentences. It will be "sofa king awe sum."