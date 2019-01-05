Humidifiers can be hugely beneficial for babies, children, and parents alike, and they're especially invaluable in nurseries and kids' rooms, thanks to their ability to prevent the dryness that can cause things like sore throats and stuffy noses. As any parent knows, a sick, uncomfortable child is not a happy child (or a child that'll let you sleep). But humidifiers can also require a bit of maintenance, which is why these ten humidifiers that are easy to clean are the best of the best, because no one wants to spend hours regularly scrubbing down a humidifier with nearly impossible-to-reach corners.

If you've never purchased or used a humidifier before, you may not take ease of cleaning into consideration when choosing one. However, some of them can be quite a pain to maintain, and cleaning them regularly is not a chore you can skip. The website Allergy & Air detailed why regular cleaning is so important. "Without proper disinfection and cleaning, the water in your humidifier will just sit there and stagnate," explained the site. "If you turn your humidifier on without giving it a thorough cleaning, then you risk traces of that bad water being released into the air, and ultimately, being breathed in by you and your family." Because you'll be cleaning your humidifier often, the easier the process, the better.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Easy to Care Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 Easy to Care Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 Amazon $49.99 See On Amazon Because this model of humidifier features a wide, easily-accessible water container, cleaning is straight-forward and simple. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "FINALLY. A humidifier that REALLY is easy to clean. Not 'fake' easy to clean like most humidifiers I've tried. I'm a busy mom and don't have time to scrub humidifier parts with a toothbrush. This requires as little effort as possible."

2 Luma Touch Premium Cool Mist Humidifier Luma Touch Premium Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $159 See On Amazon This humidifier doesn't come cheap, but the peace of mind it provides parents is priceless. Unlike other humidifiers on the market, the Miro Luma Touch is completely washable from top to bottom, meaning you can easily take apart, scrub, and disinfect every single component. You'll sleep easy knowing your baby's humidifier is sparkling clean.

3 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 Amazon $98.61 See On Amazon Not only is the BONECO Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 extremely user-friendly, sleek looking, and efficient, Amazon reviewers rave that the unit is supremely easy to clean. The adaptor easily disconnects from the humidifier so the entire unit can be moved easily for once a week cleaning.

4 Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier Best Buy $29.99 See On Best Buy With an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars given from 712 Best Buy users, this humidifier is a clear favorite. The filterless design makes weekly cleaning and maintenance a breeze (and conveniently, Best Buy has a full cleaning tutorial video on their website).

5 FridaBaby BreatheFrida 3-in-1 Humidifier FridaBaby BreatheFrida 3-in-1 Humidifier Nordstrom $47.49 $49.99 see on nordstrom Specifically designed for the baby's room (it’s super quiet), the humidifier is white when off and will blend in with any decor. In addition to humidifying, this acts as both a nightlight (with multiple colors to choose from) and an essential oil diffuser. You can deep clean the FridaBaby humidifier by mixing a teaspoon of white vinegar and a teaspoon of water in the base when it’s off, then using a soft cloth to remove any buildup, per the user manual.

6 Canopy Humidifier Humidifier Canopy $150 The Canopy humidifier purifies the air without any visible mist (which is a game changer for any kids who can’t stop soaking their pajamas by running through the spray). It runs for up to 36 hours, and has sensors to alter the moisture-level for day and night. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe to make cleaning a breeze.

7 Four-Liter Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Hume Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $49.99 See On Amazon This "whisper-quiet" humidifier capable of 12 hours of continuous operation is perfect for a baby's nursery, and the large water tank makes it perfect for parents, too. Easily accessible and wide open, the tank is easy to clean (a fact vouched for by dozens of Amazon reviewers).

8 Luna Cool Mist Humidifier + Essential Oil Diffuser Homech Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $39.99 see on amazon A "whole-house humidifier," with adjustable levels and maximum mist output up to 300ml/hr, this unit turns so the mist is spread 360 degrees. It's also easy to clean and fill thanks to the wide opening, and the fan keeps spinning for several minutes after shutting down to ward off any mold or mildew.

9 Six-Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Six-Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $52.95 See On Amazon This humidifier has a 1.6-gallon tank, a high mist output, and can last an incredible 50 hours between refills. Notably, it has an impressive 4.2 out of five stars for "easy to clean" on Amazon.