If You Love Rose Gold, You *Need* These 10 Beauty Products

Remember when the only precious metals anyone talked about were silver, gold, and platinum? Whether you were shopping for jewelry or any other type of accessory with a metallic finish, those were pretty much your only choices. Until a few years ago, that is, when rose gold suddenly exploded in popularity: First it was engagement rings, then it was iPhones, now it's everything from clothes to shoes to kitchen appliances and cars... and, of course, cosmetics. In fact, rose gold beauty products might be the best interpretation of this colorful trend yet.
It's a perfect combination, when you think about it: Rose gold is a shade that looks good on pretty much every skin tone, so it's a foolproof pick when it comes to makeup (even on the eyes). But rose gold is also showing up in some super innovative skin care products that make the most of the metal's beautifying properties.
“Gold is used as an anti-aging ingredient, as it can help reduce inflammation, which is a cause of acne and hyper pigmentation,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, told InStyle.
“When applied topically, it also helps brighten the skin," he added.
That's not all rose gold beauty products will help to brighten, either — with some of the most stunning packaging in all of beauty product land, these items will help to brighten your bathroom or bedroom or wherever else you keep your stash of Sephora stuff, too.
So don't toss these rose gold must-haves in an already overstuffed makeup drawer — put them on display! (And of course, these are utterly Instagram-able.)
