If You Love Rose Gold, You *Need* These 10 Beauty Products

Remember when the only precious metals anyone talked about were silver, gold, and platinum? Whether you were shopping for jewelry or any other type of accessory with a metallic finish, those were pretty much your only choices. Until a few years ago, that is, when rose gold suddenly exploded in popularity: First it was engagement rings, then it was iPhones, now it's everything from clothes to shoes to kitchen appliances and cars... and, of course, cosmetics. In fact, rose gold beauty products might be the best interpretation of this colorful trend yet.

It's a perfect combination, when you think about it: Rose gold is a shade that looks good on pretty much every skin tone, so it's a foolproof pick when it comes to makeup (even on the eyes). But rose gold is also showing up in some super innovative skin care products that make the most of the metal's beautifying properties.

“Gold is used as an anti-aging ingredient, as it can help reduce inflammation, which is a cause of acne and hyper pigmentation,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, told InStyle.

“When applied topically, it also helps brighten the skin," he added.

That's not all rose gold beauty products will help to brighten, either — with some of the most stunning packaging in all of beauty product land, these items will help to brighten your bathroom or bedroom or wherever else you keep your stash of Sephora stuff, too.

So don't toss these rose gold must-haves in an already overstuffed makeup drawer — put them on display! (And of course, these are utterly Instagram-able.)

1 Baggage Claim Eye Masks Baggage Claim Eye Masks in Rose Gold Wander Beauty $25 See On Wander Beauty

2 Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty $65 See On Huda Beauty

3 Petal Metal Highlighter Smashbox Petal Metal Highlighter Smashbox $39 See On Smashbox

4 Custom Enhancer Drops Cover FX Custom Enhacer Drops In Rose Gold Cover FX $42 See On Cover FX

5 Rose Gold Elixir Farsali Rose Gold Elixir Drops Farsali $54 See On Fasali

6 Long-Wear Liquid Lipstick Jouer Long-Wear Liquid Lipstick In Rose Gold Jouer Cosmetics $18 See On Jouer Cosmetics

7 Tarteist Pro Glitter Eyeliner Limited Edition Tarteist Pro Glitter Eyeliner In Rose Gold Tarte $24 See On Tarte

8 Glitter & Glow Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow In Rose Gold Stila Cosmetics $24 See On Tarte

9 Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter In Rose Gold Becca Cosmetics $38 See On Becca Cosmetics

10 Rose Gold Foil Nail Polish Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer 1972 In Opaque Rose Gold Foil Smith & Cult $18 See On Smith & Cult

