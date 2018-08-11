Cosmetics trends come and go, but some stick around forever — and makeup sticks seem poised to do just that (no pun intended). Why are makeup sticks so appealing? Maybe it's because they're super easy to apply on-the-go (no brushes required!). Maybe it's because they're particularly fun to use (kind of like glue sticks were so much cooler than glue in a bottle when you were a kid). Maybe it's because so many of them can be used for multiple purposes. Or maybe it's because makeup sticks are totally mess free. Whatever the reason, if you dig these portable products, then you're in luck: There are more than ever to choose from.

Whether you're looking for a foundation that you can toss in your makeup bag without having to worry about it spilling all over the inside of your purse or something you can swipe on your lips and cheeks before you run out the door that will make it look like you spent more than 30 seconds getting ready, there's a stick (or several) out there that's exactly what you need. (It's not that you're lazy, you're just... lazy.) There are even vegan and cruelty-free options! Will you ever use your makeup brushes again?

Milk Milk Makeup Luminous Blur Stick $36 Milk Makeup This "golden pearl-infused formula" not only blurs pores and fine lines, it gives skin a finish that's both luminous and matte (which is pretty tough to achieve). Plus, it works on every skin tone... and it's even vegan and cruelty-free.

Josie Maran Argan Color Stick $22 Josie Maran Available in four different shades for cheeks and lips, this is formulated with Apricot and Mango Seed Butter to make skin super smooth, as well as purifying lemon tea tree oil and cooling menthol.

Glossier Haloscope $22 Glossier You've gotta love a product that's as fun to use as it is effective, and this product fits that bill: The "outer halo" is infused with real crystal extracts, while the core is solid moisture so you can hydrate while you highlight.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio $54 Fenty Beauty These nifty little sets (which come in four shades) have basically everything you need to go from zero to glam in a few swipes: Two Match Stix Matte Skinsticks to conceal and contour, and one Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick to highlight.

Tarte Clay Stick Foundation $39 Tarte Cosmetics Perfect for every skin type because it's made with complexion-balancing Amazonian clay, this easy-to-apply foundation comes in 12 shades and provides medium coverage for up to 12 hours.

Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation $18 Ulta Thanks to the relatively new company Flesh, the days of desperately hunting for a foundation that's close to your skin color are gone forever: This stick comes in 40 (40!) shades, all of which promise "medium coverage with a luminous, lightly dewy, not-chalky" finish.

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator & Wander Cushion Duo $50 Wander Beauty Like two products in one, the bronzer is a cream-to-powder formula that gives the cheeks and face a "sun-kissed hue," while the illuminator adds a "healthy glow" to the face and body. Use the cushion for blending.

ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick $34 ILIA Beauty Versatile enough for lips, cheeks and eyes, this best-seller comes in four different shades to brighten any skin tone in a snap.