12 Unexpected Kitchen Tools That Make Weeknight Dinners So Much Easier
After a long day of work, school pickups, and sports practice, dinner often falls to the wayside (take-out, anyone?). But making a homemade, delicious meal is just one way to ensure your kids are growing big and strong and that you’re eating something full of fresh nutrients. That’s why we’re all about finding simple hacks and the best kitchen tools that help us food prep, cook, and tackle clean-up on even the busiest weeknights.
What we’ve found is that getting dinner on the table on these types of days is all about utilizing cool kitchen gadgets that we never even knew we needed. And since you’re already crunched for time, we’ve searched high and low to find all of these tools for you. From a dishwasher-friendly pressure cooker to a time-saving salad cutter, and even a microwave omelet maker, Walmart.com has everything you could possibly need and more.
Read on to discover the insanely cool culinary gear you need in your arsenal ASAP.
Make Prep a Breeze
Speed Up Cook Time
For nights where all you can muster up making is a sandwich, take things up a notch with a nonstick panini maker. Its innovative copper surface means that your ingredients of choice — cheese included — will wipe right off once you're finished.
Minimize Clean-Up
There’s nothing worse than having to soak your pan overnight because the one-pan wonder you made for dinner literally won’t budge during clean-up. These silicone baking mat inserts ensure everything from meat to veggies won’t stick. And they eliminate the need for oil or a nonstick spray.
