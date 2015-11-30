46 Food-Inspired Baby Names That Are Downright Delicious

If you’re stuck when picking out a name for your newborn, then look to the culinary world for inspiration. Food-inspired baby names are perfect for any foodie family, and there’s really no limit to the number of recipes and dishes you can use as a jumping-off point. From starters to desserts, you’re sure to find the perfect ingredient for your own kid’s name.

And really, when it comes time to choose your baby’s name, it’s a great idea to think as widely as possible so you don’t overlook any amazing choices. On the food topic alone, you can get as specific as these cheese-inspired baby names on Romper (and yes, Brie made the list). This is a more general approach to food-based baby names, focusing on fruits, vegetables, and common ingredients. Hopefully you’ll adore one of the choices here, or reading through the list will spark an idea for your baby’s perfect name. Maybe it’s a beloved family recipe, or something you consider your best dish. Whatever the case, keep an open mind when you’re watching a cooking show, browsing recipe sites, or scanning through your favorite takeout place’s options. The best thing on the menu could very well be your totally unique food-inspired baby name.

1 Fruits mrs/Moment/Getty Images Fruits are a wonderful and diverse resource for kid names. Use your favorite fruit as a name outright, or look up their varieties for some extra inspiration. Apple

Bing (a type of cherry)

Cameo (a type of apple)

Cara (a type or orange)

Durian

Gala (a type of apple)

Lychee

Mango

Meyer (a type of lemon)

Peach

Rainier (a type of cherry)

Strawberry

Valencia (a type of orange)

2 Vegetables If fruits and sweets can make great names for kids, then why not vegetables? Here’s a selection of names that wouldn’t look out of place on a salad menu, and they might give your kid extra incentive to eat those leafy greens later in life. Amaranth

Caesar (a type of salad)

Kale

Olive

Shallot

Waldorf (a type of salad)

3 Herbs & Spices Both herbs and spices have a wonderful selection of evocative, beautiful-sounding names. Here’s a list to get your imagination started, and look to your own spice cabinet for more ideas. Anise

Basil

Bay

Caraway

Cinnamon

Clove

Cumin

Ginger

Harissa

Juniper

Parsley

Pepper

Poppy

Rosemary

Rue

Sage

Za'atar