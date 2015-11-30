46 Food-Inspired Baby Names That Are Downright Delicious

If you’re stuck when picking out a name for your newborn, then look to the culinary world for inspiration. Food-inspired baby names are perfect for any foodie family, and there’s really no limit to the number of recipes and dishes you can use as a jumping-off point. From starters to desserts, you’re sure to find the perfect ingredient for your own kid’s name.
And really, when it comes time to choose your baby’s name, it’s a great idea to think as widely as possible so you don’t overlook any amazing choices. On the food topic alone, you can get as specific as these cheese-inspired baby names on Romper (and yes, Brie made the list). This is a more general approach to food-based baby names, focusing on fruits, vegetables, and common ingredients. Hopefully you’ll adore one of the choices here, or reading through the list will spark an idea for your baby’s perfect name. Maybe it’s a beloved family recipe, or something you consider your best dish. Whatever the case, keep an open mind when you’re watching a cooking show, browsing recipe sites, or scanning through your favorite takeout place’s options. The best thing on the menu could very well be your totally unique food-inspired baby name.