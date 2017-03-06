Perhaps the most reassuring sign that the future truly is female are the young women across the world taking a stand and leading the way. Here are a few of their powerful words.

On Women’s Participation

“No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.” — Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and youngest Nobel Prize winner

On Outwitting the Patriarchy

“When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!” — Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist

On the Next Generation

“We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we're going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because, just as David said, we are going to be the last mass shooting. Just like Tinker v. Des Moines, we are going to change the law.” — Emma González, American gun control activist

On Inclusive Diversity

“Black girl stories aren't just for black girls: they're for everybody.” — Marley Dias, author of Marley Dias Gets It Done! And Bounder of #1000BlackGirlBooks

On Using Your Voice

“It's time periods got a makeover!... if you feel that something has to change, be the person to start that change. Don't wait for anyone else to do it, because the chances are that no one will.” — Amika George, founder of the #FreePeriods campaign to provide free menstrual products to girls in the U.K.