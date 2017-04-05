20 Places To Hide Easter Eggs Inside & Outside

If you were a child who celebrated Easter, you looked forward to two things: waking up to discover a basket of treats and hunting for even more treats in your family's Easter Easter egg hunt. As kid, you were always shocked at how your parents found new hiding pots every year. But now that you're the parent (or just an adult who refuses to give up the tradition), you realize it's not easy to find new and creative spots. And, let's be real, the best places to hide Easter eggs never include "in the corner." The good news is, with a little creativity, you can switch things up enough to make your annual hunt even more fun.
No matter what kind or how many eggs you're hiding, you should start planning your Easter egg hunt a week or so before Easter. You don't need to plan exactly where each egg will go at that point, but deciding what type of eggs you're going to hide, how many will be hidden, and, if necessary, what you're going to put in your plastic eggs, will help the hunt run smoothly. Additionally, making an egg map to remember when you've hidden all the eggs can be helpful if you're hiding a lot of eggs and are concerned about finding them all. (Or, more accurately, want to avoid a toddler tantrum because they can't find the last egg.) Once all your prep work is done, take joy in hiding your festive treasure on any of the following spots. The kids (or adults, no judgment) searching for the eggs will surely thank you.