20 Places To Hide Easter Eggs Inside & Outside

If you were a child who celebrated Easter, you looked forward to two things: waking up to discover a basket of treats and hunting for even more treats in your family's Easter Easter egg hunt. As kid, you were always shocked at how your parents found new hiding pots every year. But now that you're the parent (or just an adult who refuses to give up the tradition), you realize it's not easy to find new and creative spots. And, let's be real, the best places to hide Easter eggs never include "in the corner." The good news is, with a little creativity, you can switch things up enough to make your annual hunt even more fun.

No matter what kind or how many eggs you're hiding, you should start planning your Easter egg hunt a week or so before Easter. You don't need to plan exactly where each egg will go at that point, but deciding what type of eggs you're going to hide, how many will be hidden, and, if necessary, what you're going to put in your plastic eggs, will help the hunt run smoothly. Additionally, making an egg map to remember when you've hidden all the eggs can be helpful if you're hiding a lot of eggs and are concerned about finding them all. (Or, more accurately, want to avoid a toddler tantrum because they can't find the last egg.) Once all your prep work is done, take joy in hiding your festive treasure on any of the following spots. The kids (or adults, no judgment) searching for the eggs will surely thank you.

1 Inside Shoes This (kind of) smart hiding spot is especially great for younger kids because they're not too difficult to get to. Plus, as an article on CafeMom pointed out, everyone has a pile of shoes, which makes the perfect hiding spot for Easter eggs.

2 Behind The Blinds Hiding Easter eggs behind the blinds is an oldie, but a goodie. Make sure you close the blinds first.

3 Mixed In With The Stuffed Animals Does your kiddo have a basket (or freewheeling pile) full of stuffed animals? Hide a few Easter eggs by mixing them in with the stuffed animals. As Houzz explained, posing the stuffed animals so that they look like they're holding the egg is sure to amuse your little egg hunters.

4 In The Mailbox Easter is on a Sunday, so after emptying the mailbox on Saturday, you're free and clear until Monday. Place an Easter egg or two in the mailbox, suggested a blog post on the World Market website, and wait to see if any industrious kids can find them.

5 In The Toilet Paper Holder This hiding spot is easy enough to reach — and at the perfect height for little ones to find — but isn't overly obvious. It's an easily overlooked hiding spot, so it's likely your kids won't find it. At least, not at first. Simply slip an egg into the toilet paper roll and you're done.

6 Nestled In The Flower Bed Aaron Hawkins/E+/Getty Images If you live in a part of the country where spring has more than sprung, hide an egg in the flower bed where it won't be easily seen.

7 Buried In The Sandbox Hiding Easter eggs in sand, birdseed, or even oats is perfect for kids, according to The Huffington Post. Letting them dig through something will keep them busy while the older kids hunt down the other eggs, but still keep them included in all the fun.

8 Under The Steps Underneath the steps isn't really the most obvious hiding spot, but it's not the most difficult to find either. This hiding spot is good for all ages.

9 In The Fruit Basket An egg that's dyed or decorated similarly to whatever fruit happens to be in your fruit basket will perfectly blend in if hidden there among the fruit, according to the previously mentioned list from the World Market website.

10 Camouflaged In The Fence Sticking a few eggs in the fence is kind of a given, but if your hunt is an indoor-outdoor search, it may be awhile before the kids make it outside. As The Daily Meal pointed out, it's a classic Easter egg hiding spot.

11 Underneath The Lampshade Remove the lightbulb from a lamp and replace with an Easter egg. As The Huffington Post notes, however, if you're hiding an Easter egg in a lamp, make sure you unplug it first.

12 Among Groups Of Photos Or Trinkets If you have a bookshelf or other shelving unit that has frames, books, and decorative elements on it, your kids might not even notice that you've discretely hidden a few eggs among the other trinkets. As the aforementioned post from Houzz noted, there's too much to look at on shelves, so your eyes probably won't initially settle on the eggs that don't belong.

13 In A Cereal Box Drop an egg in a cereal box or two for a really challenging hiding spo. Unless they're planning on having cereal for breakfast, the kids will probably spend all day searching for the last egg.

14 On Top Of Car Tires Obviously, this one is only good for the oldest children or adults. Make sure the car is parked somewhere safe, where there's no threat from other cars. Per Better Homes & Gardens, hiding an Easter egg on top of a car tire is the perfect challenge for your Easter egg hunt.

15 Up High, But Still Within Reach Don't be afraid to make your kids work for their Easter egg rewards a little bit. Hiding some eggs just out of reach, so that they have to climb or otherwise problem-solve a way to get to them will make the reward of finally reaching them even sweeter.

16 In The Refrigerator Well after all, eggs do typically live in the refrigerator, don’t they? I love this idea, and I’m kind of wondering if this location will make it the last egg to be found.

17 Behind A Pillow Your egg can seek cover behind a pillow, whether it be on the sofa or in your bedroom. Just don’t forget it’s there!

18 In Your Dog’s Dry Food Container Your dog wants to get in on the fun, too. One of your Easter eggs can nestle easily in the container that holds dog’s dry food. Just make sure there’s no chocolate in it in case your puppy finds it first.

19 In The Shower Caddy Rub a dub dub, there’s an egg in the tub. Don’t neglect the bathroom in your Easter egg hunt, as there are lots of hiding possibilities. For protection if using a non-plastic egg, place a washcloth underneath the egg in your shower caddy or in the tub.