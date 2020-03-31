20 Easter Outfits To Buy Online, Because Of Course You Still Want To Dress Up

Spring clothes in pretty colors are always welcome after a long winter, and Easter is a great excuse to get all dressed up. Why should that change just because you have to spend this year's holiday at home? There are plenty of Easter outfits online, because you still want to dress up for that backyard egg hunt. (And don't forget your brunch reservations... at the kitchen table.)

In fact, this Easter is a great excuse to get out of your yoga pants for at least a day. For one thing, getting new clothes on Easter Sunday is thought to be good luck, according to Better Homes & Gardens. Because as tempting as it is to lounge in pajamas 24/7, at a certain point it can affect your mood. As one study from Northwestern University found, "clothes can have profound and systematic psychological and behavioral consequences for their wearers." (In other words, if you're wearing that same old stained sweatshirt from college all day every day, you could start to feel kind of like the human equivalent of an old stained sweatshirt.)

If there's ever been an argument for purchasing some colorful clothes to make you feel a little better mentally, it's self-isolation. Thanks to online shopping, you don't even have to risk your health to pick up something pretty. Here are 20 great springtime pieces that are sure to make your Easter holiday a little brighter.

1 Yellow Wrap Dress All In Favor Simone Floral Wrap Front Minidress in Mustard-Red Floral Nordstrom Available in three colors and in sizes XS - XL $30 $50 See on Nordstrom You can really brighten things up with this polyester, partially lined wrap dress. It has a snap closure front (so you don't need to worry about any wardrobe mishaps) as well as a wrap-style with tie. The dress needs to be hand-washed and line-dried.

2 Flutter Sleeve Top Ruffle Button-Front Tank in Gathered Blooms Madewell Available in sizes 00 - 16 $62 See on Madewell If you're not into the super bright hues, this rust colored cropped length top is a great pick. It has large buttons all the way up the shirt, is made from a mix of linen and viscose, and can be machine washed.

3 Sleeveless Vintage Vintage Dress, Sleeveless Dame Available in S/M $235 See on dame From the sustainable clothing label Dame, this midi vintage Indian block print dress in purple and blue is sweet, springy, and swingy. Moms who anticipate lots of crouching down to find eggs will appreciate the easy fit and below-the-knee length.

4 Springtime Romper All About Spring Ivory Floral Print Romper Red Dress Boutique Available in Small, Medium, and Large $48 See on Red Dress Boutique This romper could easily be mistaken for a dress thanks to its ruffles, tie belt, and sheer fabric. It has an elastic waist for easy fit, a keyhole back, and a looser top half to fit cup sizes A-DD.

5 Eyelet Top A New Day Women's Long Sleeve Eyelet T-Shirt in Red Target Available in three colors and in sizes XS - XXL $20 See on Target Eyelet clothes are a springtime staple, and this 100% cotton pullover top is no exception. You can pair this top with skirts, shorts, jeans, or dress pants and it'll look great no matter what. Plus, it's machine washable and dryer safe.

6 Striped Linen Dress Striped Button-Front Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Dress for Women Old Navy Available in sizes XS - XXL $45 See on Old Navy Pair this linen dress with a cardigan and you have the perfect Easter look. It has buttons all up the front, elastic stretch on the back, and functional pockets.

7 Light & Airy Floral Dress Codexmode Floral Print Minidress Nordstrom Available in sizes S - XL $30 $49 See on Nordstrom This polyester dress is great for Easter, can be worn through the summer, and even paired with boots and tights in early fall. It has a relaxed fit, but the material isn't stretchy and there's no added elastic. This dress needs to be hand-washed and line-dried.

8 Pastel Straight Leg Crop Pants Classic Straight Pants Madewell Available in sizes 23 - 33 $88 See on Madewell These pants are an investment, but they're worth it with their flattering 12" high waist, fitted hips, and relaxed crop legs. The pockets give the pants a more tailored look so they can be dressed up for Easter or down for every other day.

9 Midi Dress Tia Floral Midi Dress Bohme Available in sizes S - L $47 See on Bohme Moms who have to bend over and pick up a little kid all the time will have no problem with this rayon mid-length dress. It has an elastic waistband, flowy short sleeves, and a beautiful black and white floral print.

10 White Wrap Top Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Top in White Target Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XXL $25 See on Target You can snag this 100% cotton wrap top in white or mint, both of which can be worn with a variety of bottoms. It has a regular fit, no elastic, and can be machine washed and tumble dried.

11 Cutout Romper Fraiche By J Lace Inset Romper in Red Nordstrom Available in three colors in sizes S - L (depending on color) $65 $109 See on Nordstrom Whether you choose red, black, or white, this romper is a perfect transition piece for spring to summer and will look great at your in-home Easter brunch with a stylish cardigan or blazer. It has button closure on the front as well as a keyhole button on the back and a tied waist.

12 Wide-Leg Pants How It All Starts White Pants Red Dress Boutique Available in White and Yellow and in sizes S - L $56 See on Red Dress Boutique These pants are a great combination of style and comfort with a high-rise waist and wide leg design. They're made from linen and cotton, have a back zipper, and come in two colors.

13 Floral Skirt Bess Floral Skirt Roolee Available in sizes S - XL $40 See on Roole With its floral design and earthy-tones, you can wear this A-line skirt throughout the year. It's fully lined and has an elastic waist for easy slip on/off. This skirt needs to be hand-washed and line-dried.

14 Midi Dress Sleeveless Midi Dress Gap Available in sizes 4 - 20 $80 See on Gap This floral dress is made from 100% cotton, has detailed stitching at the shoulders, and stitching to give the skirt a tiered look. The dress has cinching at the waist, but the cotton material doesn't have any stretch so be mindful with sizing (especially since cotton can shrink in the washer and dryer).

15 Linen Jumper Square-Neck Linen-Blend Striped Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy Available in sizes XS - XXL $40 See on Old Navy Made from linen and rayon, this jumpsuit can be worn on Easter and beyond. The spaghetti straps are adjustable and there's an elastic panel on the back for an easy fit. It also has functional pockets and is safe for the washer and dryer.

16 Cut Out Top Floral Cut Out Top Bohme Available in sizes XS - XL $47 See on Bohme You can dress this 100% cotton floral cutout top up or down depending on your mood. It has a back zipper for closure but no stretch (so you might want to size up).

17 Floral Maxi Dress Lulus Lindsie Floral Pleated Wrap Front Maxi Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XL $65 $108 See on Nordstrom If you're a fan of maxi dresses, this one with a flowy pleated skirt and (removable) tie waist is a fantastic option. The floral print is perfect for spring and the dress is fully lined. Note, it's hand-wash only and needs to be line-dried.

18 Bright Midi Skirt On Your Bright Side White Floral Print Midi Skirt Red Dress Boutique Available in sizes XS - L $69 See on Red Dress Boutique This three-tiered fully lined skirt is full of vibrant color. It's made from 100% cotton and has a high waist and hidden back zipper.

19 Eyelet Shorts A New Day Women's High-Rise Eyelet Paperbag Short Target Available in sizes 0 - 18 $25 See on Target Since the outside weather doesn't matter much this Easter, you can definitely rock these high-rise, tie waist eyelet shorts with a 5" inseam. They have functioning side pockets and fly zipper closure.

20 Coral Ruffle Dress Ruffle Apron Midi Dress Gap Available in sizes 2 - 20 $38 $80 See on Gap You can't go wrong with a basic linen and cotton dress (with pockets!) at Easter. This one has a smocked back with zipper for easy fit but note that the straps aren't adjustable.