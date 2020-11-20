It’s always exciting when American Girl debuts a new doll. But this holiday season, the company has outdone itself, releasing not one, but three one-of-a-kind blinged out dolls. The American Girl 2020 Collector dolls covered in Swarovski crystals will be auctioned off now through November 25, 2020, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express program.

In addition to donation of the net proceeds of the American Girl Collector doll auctions, both Mattel and American Girl are donating to the Toy Express program more than $1,000,000 in retail value of toys. Among the toys being donated are Barbie dolls, Mega Bloks building bricks, Hot Wheels cars, and of course, American Girl 18” dolls. The toys will be gifted to first responder families across the country through the end of the year.

“As the holidays approach, we know it’s more important than ever to show our gratitude to our country’s dedicated First Responders who have contributed and sacrificed so much to help our friends, families, and communities this year,” Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to donate the proceeds of these three exquisite one-of-a-kind 2020 collector dolls, plus thousands of Mattel toys, to First Responders Children’s Foundation to say thank you to these hard-working frontline heroes and bring some much-needed holiday sparkle to their children and families.”

The dolls themselves are spectacular — and super sparkly. The 2020 American Girl Boho Chic Collector Doll has long blonde hair coiffed in curls, a lovely headpiece, and a beautiful blue gown that has Swarovski crystals everywhere (2,200 hand-appliquéd Swarovski crystals and crystal beads, in fact). The 2020 American Girl Fuchsia Feathers Collector Doll has 1,400 colorful Swarovski crystals and crystal beads covering the bodice of her flowing, feathery gown, and lots of fun accessories (think tiara, earrings, and bracelets), that kids would love to play with. And the 2020 American Girl Sweet as a Rose Collector Doll is pretty in pink with a floral dress that is designed with more than 1,000 crystals and beads crystals, along with a tasteful tiara, bracelet, and shiny shoes, too.

2020 American Girl Fuchsia Feathers Collector Doll American Girl

Although the opening bid for each doll originally started at $5,000, it didn’t stay at that price for long. In fact, just a few hours into the auction, the leading bids were well into the tens of thousands (and even hundreds of thousands) for the dolls. As of this writing, both the Boho Chic and the Sweet as a Rose dolls were each priced at over $140,000, while the Fuchsia Feathers doll’s bid was at $95,200. If you want to get any of these dolls, you're definitely going to need big bucks.

2020 American Girl Boho Chic Collector Doll American Girl

And if you want to catch a glimpse of these gorgeous dolls in person, you can... but for a limited time. The Sweet as a Rose doll is currently on display at the American Girl Place-Chicago on Michigan Avenue. The Boho Chic doll can be seen at the American Girl Place in Los Angeles, CA, and the Fuchsia Feathers doll is available for viewing at the American Girl Place store in New York City. All the dolls will be on display through December 10, 2020.

2020 American Girl Sweet as a Rose Collector Doll American Girl

If you happen to be the winning bidder of one of these blinged out dolls, don’t expect your toy to be shipped to you in some average cardboard box. Nope, they will arrive to your doorstep in a display case via fancy schmancy white-glove delivery service. That's some holiday present.

You can find out more about the 2020 American Girl Collector dolls at Americangirl.com/auction.