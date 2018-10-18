30 Cute Instagram Caption Ideas For Pictures Of Your Kids Being Sweet

Most people understand that social media, though pretty to look at, is not an accurate representation of real life. Instagram, for example, is typically used as a "highlight reel," and that makes sense. You're more likely to whip out your camera when your kids are doing something adorable instead of, you know, when they're shrieking on their bedroom floor because you said it was bedtime. These Instagram caption ideas for pictures of your kids behaving are perfect to accompany any of those highlight moments you want to share. After all, the next tantrum could happen at any moment, so quick! Capture this blissful moment of quiet while you still can.

Maybe it's because I'm a writer or maybe it's because I'm a massive sap, but I wholeheartedly believe that a quality Instagram caption is almost as important as the photo itself. Years later, when your children are in new seasons of life, you'll be able to look back fondly (and maybe tearfully) at these snapshots and accompanying words. So say what you will about social media or Instagram, but these pictures and the words we attach to them allow us all to look back at our children's childhoods with awe, wonder, and love.

Sure, you could just slap on a few emojis and call it a day, but these quotes and phrases are so much better. Find one that pulls on your heartstrings, and pair it with your favorite photo of your little ones being angels.

1 For Sweet Photos Of Your Kids Smiling “To me there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter." — PT Barnum

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever.” — Regina King

"To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today."

"I brought children into this dark world because it needed the light that only a child can bring." — Liz Armbruster

"A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for.”

"Cherish your children... for they are the footprints you will leave behind." — Taylor Evan Fulks

“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.” — Walt Streightiff

“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something, and know how to demand with all his might what you want.” — Paulo Coelho

“Hugs can do great amounts of good — especially for children.” — Princess Diana

2 For Cute Photos Of Their Milestones LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images "Behind every child who believes in themselves is a parent who believed first."

"I have dishes piling up and a mountain of laundry that needs to be done. But that doesn’t matter today. Today I will laugh. Today I will play. Today I will love. And if that’s all I accomplish today, it will be enough."

“The most precious gift we can offer anyone is our attention. When mindfulness embraces those we love, they will bloom like flowers.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

“Children make your life important.” — Erma Bombeck

“Everything is ceremony in the wild garden of childhood.” — Pablo Neruda

3 For Photos Of Your Kids Just Being Kids “One thing I know for sure about raising children is that every single day a kid needs discipline... But also every single day a kid needs a break.” — Anne Lamott

"Please excuse the mess, the children are making memories."

"Let them be little."

"When in doubt, choose the kids. There will be plenty of time later to choose work."

"A child enters your home and for the next 20 or so years makes so much noise you can hardly stand it. Then the child departs, leaving the house so silent you think you are going mad." — John Andrew Holmes

"Time spent playing with children is never wasted."

"What is a home without children? Quiet." — Henny Youngman

"We do not stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing." — George Bernard Shaw

"We will never have this day again, so let's make it count."

"And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling." — Shanti

"Happiness is the laughter of children."