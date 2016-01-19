Valentine's Day will soon be here, and that means one thing: you’ll need to go shopping for that man (or men) in your life. But even if your guy thinks that V Day is just for women, you might still want to give him a gift that shows your love for the fella. Clueless as to what to bestow upon your beloved? You might need some inspiration in the form of these Valentine’s Day gifts for men.

Sure, you can always go the traditional-chocolates-in-a-heart-shaped-box route, but this year you just might want to up your candy-coated game with something more special (and less clichéd and generic). And frankly, if you’re expecting your sweetie to gift you with something glorious, it would be the loveliest of gestures if you actually got him something, too. (Even better if it’s something that he might actually want.)

But let’s say that you’re sans a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Well, there might be some other meaningful men in your life, like your sweet son, a male BFF, your adorable dad, or that coworker you commiserate with on the daily. But no matter who you’re shopping for, this gift guide for men should have something that suits that special someone in your life come February 14.

1 Something to break the ice After Dinner Amusements: Truth or Dare for Couples Amazon $8.95 see on amazon Although it’s packaged in a tiny tin, big (and sexy) surprises are in store for couples with this fun card game. You can choose from 50 naughty truth cards or 50 racier dare cards for couples who are looking to spice things up. Game. On.

2 For the craft beer connoisseur Craft Beer Club Subscription Craft Beer Club $44.75 see on craft beer club Now your darling will never miss a drop of his delicious beer when you sign him up for a Craft Beer Club. For $44.75 monthly, he’ll get 12 beers from two different breweries based in various parts of the U.S. Included in the box is some background on the breweries, along with beer tasting notes — and trivia, too. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving the whole year through.

3 A cloud frame to share memories Brookstone® PhotoShare Friends and Family Cloud Frame Bed, Bath & Beyond $99.99 see on bed bath and beyond You snap so, so many selfies of you and your sweetie. Now show them off with this digital frame from Brookstone. It allows you to display up to 50 photos at a tim, and you can even add personalized messages on any of the photos (like, “I love us.”) Best part: you can send the pics from a smart phone or even your email, so no cables are required.

4 A hand scrub to soften his mitts Hemp Hard-Working Hand Scrub The Body Shop $12 see on the body shop If your man’s hands are rough around the edges, gift him this cream from The Body Shop. It offers exfoliation, thanks to coconut and almond shells, but the super creamy (and vegan) scrub also adds a moisture barrier to prevent his hands from chapping… again.

5 A candle that smells like the outdoors Manly Indulgence Vintage Oak Scented Jar Candle Amazon $15.99 $20 see on amazon Let’s say that your sweetie’s apartment is a little, well, stinky. Help him get his dwellings smelling delicious again with this candle from Manly Indulgence. Woody and floral notes blend together along with sage and bergamot. The soy wax blend candle has an irresistibly long burn time of about 60 hours, and is made in the U.S.A.

6 Soft sheets Percale Hemmed Sheet Set Boll & Branch $188 see on boll & branch Your guy loves to sleep on the same sheets he had in his college dorm days. Bring his bed into adulthood with a sheet set that is made for bedtime — and much more. The Boll & Branch set is made from fair trade certified cotton and GOTS certified organic cotton. The set comes in muted neutrals like Pale Pewter, Shore, Ivory, and classic White.

7 Go-to joggers Icon Logo Joggers Calvin Klein Available in sizes S - XL $55.60 $69.50 see on calvin klein For those nights when he’s planning to crash on your couch (wink wink), have an extra pair of lounge pants for him to wear. The Calvin Klein joggers feature the logo emblazoned all over them and are made from a plush cotton knit to keep him comfy while you’re snuggling together.

8 An everyday watch Golden Hour Men’s Fashion Watch Amazon $32.99 see on amazon Sleek and so, so sexy, the Golden Hour Men’s Watch is great for both work — and play. The stainless steel strap is surprisingly soft (and not scratchy), and the watch is waterproof up to 30 meters. It also offers a date counter and a stopwatch/timer function.

9 Some words of encouragement Matte Black Motivational Coffee Mug Coffee & Motivation $26 see on coffee and motivation For your male colleague who often likes to complain about your coworkers, gift him this awesome (and expletive-filled) mug from Coffee & Motivation. It has a matte black exterior along with a shiny interior that’s worthy of holding his caramel latte. It’s microwave safe, so it can definitely handle the heat.

10 A way to keep track of their ideas Articka Note Hardcover Sketchbook Amazon $19.99 see on amazon Whether he loves Matisse or Monet, Picasso or Warhol, having this hardcover sketchbook will get your artsy guy’s creative juices flowing. The sketch journal has 120 bright white pages at the ready whenever inspiration comes. And since it’s 8 x 8 inches, it’s perfectly portable, too.

11 A gift card to his favorite home improvement store Lowe's Gift Card Amazon $50 see on amazon You can find him almost on any Saturday strolling through the aisles of his favorite home improvement store. So give him a gift card that shows you know where his heart lies — in the lumber aisle. He’ll be thinking of you while he’s repairing the roof.

12 Something to keep his hands busy LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Amazon $59.99 see on amazon Combine his love of LEGOs with his obsession with Star Wars with this awesome Stormtrooper Helmet. With 647 pieces, it’s challenging enough to keep him building for hours on end. And if your guy wants to use it as a cool collectible, he can always glue and display it on the already-included base and stand.

13 A coloring book that he actually wants to color Tattoo Coloring Book For Adults Amazon $7.97 see on amazon Whether he’s thinking about getting inked for the first (or the fifth) time, your guy can get some inspiration when you gift him a coloring book strictly about tats. Not only can he color in some totally awesome tattoos, but he might want to frame his artwork once he’s done as well.

14 A portable speaker OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $25.99 $34.99 see on Amazon When it's time to practice those first dance moves, you'll need some music. Give your fiance the OontZ Angle 3 bluetooth speaker, and after the wedding's over, he's got his own way to serenade your new life with tunes. It can play for up to 14 hours and is totally splash-proof. You can play the speaker for up to 100 feet away from your device provided that it’s absolutely unobstructed.

15 A meat thermometer for the enthusiastic chef The Original MEATER Meater $69 see on Meater For the guy who likes to get his grill on, along comes The Meater. It’s a meat thermometer that guarantees you’ll get your medium rib eye steak cooked to perfection. All you need to do is download the app, inputting what type of protein you’re cooking, and how well you want it done, and the thermometer works in conjunction with your smartphone to tell you how long to cook and rest your food.

16 Some help to make sparks fly The Ultimate Game for Couples Amazon $24.99 see on amazon Sure, you know your sweetie, but how well do you really know him? Find out with this cute game that pits you against your partner (or another couple). There are 200 playing cards you can use as a playful way to foreplay, or simply build better bonds with your babe.

17 An upgraded shaving kit Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit Amazon $59.88 see on amazon You love your guy’s goatee, but the rest of his stubble? Not so much. This shaving kit will help him get a smooth and close shave without worrying about nicking himself. The kit has 10 razor blades and a stand, a shaving brush, bowl, soap, pre-shave oil as well as aftershave balm. All that’s missing is an actual barber.

18 His favorite movie franchise There’s an inexplicable connection between the Corleone family and men everywhere. After all, have you met a man who doesn't like The Godfather? This set contains all three Godfather movies, which will satisfy any fanatic of the films. And if streaming is their preference, you can purchase a digital version for them.

19 Headphones he'll never want to take off Crusher Wireless Immersive Bass Headphones Skullcandy $119.99 $149.99 see on skullcandy Your guy will crush the competition at the gym when he wears these headphones from Skullcandy. Tney boast Bluetooth wireless technology and a noise-isolating feature as well, plus a staggering 40 hours of battery life to boot.

20 A travel buddy Oversized Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $49.99 $89.99 see on amazon You love when your babe comes to visit, but you hate seeing that ratty old duffel bag from college slung over over his shoulder. Everyone needs a good set of luggage, so start your guy's collection off with this travel duffel bag. Not only can is it waterproof, but it can function as a carry-on flight bag, too. Who knows, it just might might entice more overnight visits at your place.

21 Tools to fuel his latest hobby Hiware 10 Inch Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler and Mixing Spoon Home Bar Tool Set Amazon $8.99 $12 see on amazon Give your favorite barkeep something to make his mojitos with. This muddler and mixing spoon set is made of stainless steel and nylon for extra durability. It’s also BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and will make creating cool cocktails a breeze.

22 Something that smells nice Tom Ford Oud Wood Sephora 1 oz. bottle $155 see on sephora Woodsy and wild, Tom Ford’s Oud Wood cologne is super sexy. It also has notes of sandalwood, sensual amber, and even eastern spices. It’s sexy… just like your sweetie.