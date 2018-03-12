4 Myths & Superstitions About Babies Born On St. Patrick’s Day

Between folklore, legends, and myths, March 17 has become synonymous with leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, and celebrating the luck of the Irish. While having an excuse to enjoy a pint of Guinness is fun and all, are there any old wives tales about St. Patrick’s Day babies? It turns out, these lucky little charms are born to succeed.
If you do a quick search for superstitions about St. Patrick’s day, you’ll be flooded with reminders to wear green, meal planning tips for corn beef and cabbage, and reasons why it’s good luck to kiss someone who’s Irish. Oddly enough, though, there aren’t a ton of legends about babies born on the holiday.
"There really is no great richness of tradition regarding babies born around the time of St Patrick's Day," Bairbre Ní Fhloinn, an assistant professor in the School of Irish, Celtic Studies, and Folklore at University College Dublin, tells Romper. However, just because there aren’t historical or superstitious legends doesn’t mean there aren’t any themes when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day newborns. "Babies born at that time were sometimes called after the saint," Fhloinn says, so don’t hesitate to name them Patrick or Patricia in honor of their birthday.
Even though there isn’t a wealth of Irish folklore about babies born on St. Patrick’s day, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be said about little ones with a March 17 birthday.