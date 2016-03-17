25 Sweet St. Patrick’s-Inspired Baby Names For Lucky Babies

Choosing a name for your baby can be tough enough, but when your little one is born on a holiday, it can make things even more complicated. That said, if you’re lucky enough to have your baby born on March 17th, these 20 baby names for your St. Patrick’s Day baby just might give you some luck ‘o the Irish.

Celebrating Irish customs on St. Paddy’s Day is a good time for everybody; even if you’re not from Dublin or Derry, you can still name your sweet baby a name that honors the day they were born. So if your due date is near St. Patrick’s Day, you might want to start considering some Irish-oriented names that could honor traditions, or even the history of the holiday, so that your baby has a name that is as meaningful as it is representative of Eire itself.

These grand baby names for your wee one will have you raising a glass in honor of the Emerald Isle.

1 Patrick When it comes to names for your St. Patrick’s Day baby, you can’t get any easier than Patrick. You might want to switch up the spelling (think Patric or even Patrik), to make it more interesting. Want to make it more Irish? Up the ante and spell it Padraig, which is the Irish equivalent of Patrick, which means “noble.”

2 Patricia Donnie Ray Jones/ Flickr If you’re having a girl, you might want to give her the feminine equivalent of Patrick, which would be Patricia. Although it’s not as popular as it was, say, 20 or 30 years ago, Patricia has a ton of cute nicknames, like Trisha, Tricia, Patty, Tia, Patrice, or even Trixie.

3 Erin Erin go bragh! (“Ireland forever!”) As far as names honoring Ireland go, you can’t go wrong with Erin — because it literally means Ireland in Irish Gaelic. It’s not as popular as it used to be, since traditional Gaelic baby names have become more common, but it’s still a solid way to salute the Emerald Isle.

4 Goldie If looking at your baby makes you feel like you landed in a pot of gold, why not name your baby Goldie? It’s an adorable name that will remind you of leprechauns and luck. And while its origin is Yiddish, it can be a nickname for longer names like Marigold.

5 Clover Searching for four-leaf clovers is a much-beloved St. Patrick’s Day tradition, BHG reported. That’s why giving your little cutie the name Clover is so fitting for the holiday. The name comes from the English meaning “meadow flower” and is super unique, so you won’t have to worry about a cluster of Clovers in your kid’s classes in the future.

6 Maewyn Little known fact: Maewyn is the given name of St. Patrick. It’s one of those names that can be either for a boy or a girl, but it’s usually given to baby girls since it sounds like other feminine names, like Mae or even Bronwyn.

7 Ireland If you want a name that will always remind you of the Emerald Isle, then look no further than Ireland itself. Obvs, it’s of Irish descent, and can be unisex. And since destination names are becoming more popular (think Chicago, Brooklyn, or Phoenix, for example), by naming your baby Ireland, you’ll be putting the name on the map — literally.

8 Teagan Not to be confused with Chrissy Teigen, the name Teagan is an Irish surname that now serves as a gender neutral first name option for boys and girls. It means “poet, philosopher” as well as “attractive,” all the things you might hope your little lad or lassie will be.

9 Emerald There’s only one color that’s synonymous with Ireland, and that’s green. But if you don’t want to go with green, you can always pick another shade, like emerald. It’s of English origin and means “precious gemstone.” It has awesome nicknames, too, like Emme or Emelie.

10 Ronan Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Ronan is a very popular baby name in Ireland, and it’s made its way to the USA. Although it’s typically a boy’s name, Ronan can be for either a boy or a girl. And, aww, it means “little seal.”

11 Forest Let’s say that you’re looking for a baby name that conjures up the lush green landscape of Ireland. This gender neutral option means “woods or woodsmen” and plays on the greenery theme of St. Patrick's Day without being overtly obvious.

12 Aidan With tons of different ways to spell it (think Aiden, Ayden, Aedan, Aadyn, etc), Aidan is a boy’s name which means “little fire.” It’s also crazy popular, ranking as the 20th most popular name in U.S. births.

13 Leaf (or Leif) Even though it has Scandinavian origin, Leif is a fitting name for your St. Patrick’s Day baby. It’s a wink and a nod to the verdant landscape of Ireland, but if you don’t want your kid stuck with leafy nicknames, you can always switch up the spelling to make it Leif, which sounds so cool.

14 Jade Another color that makes a great baby name, Jade is a precious green stone said to transmit wisdom and clarity. It ranked just outside of the top 100 baby names (coming in at 104) in 2019.

15 Declan Sometimes just a good old-fashioned Irish baby name can be enough to celebrate the day your babe was born. Declan (pronounced Deck-lan) is of Irish origin, and is becoming a popular gender-neutral name.

16 Bennett For a name that means lucky without being as overtly obvious as Lucky, consider Bennett. It’s an English origin name which means “blessed,” which is kind of what lucky means anyway, right? Of course, Bennett is a popular surname, but in recent years it’s become a fantastic first name for boys and girls.

17 Sean Sean is a staple among Irish boy baby names. It’s the Irish version of John and had been super popular in the U.S. until other Irish baby boy names came along. Sean is gender neutral, and of course, is pronounced like Shawn — and not Se-an.

18 Finnegan Is there a cuter nickname than Finn? Finnegan is an Irish and Gaelic name that means “fair.” Again, it’s one of those names that isn’t just a boys’ name or a girls’ name, and is honestly just a fun name to say.

19 Molly Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Molly is a name that has mixed origins. Although Molly means “bitter” in Hebrew, Molly has also been known as an Irish name meaning “star of the sea” as well. It’s a nickname for Mary, and no matter which meaning you choose, it’s a solid Irish name for your little lass.

20 Aoife It’s one of those names that looks almost impossible to pronounce, but Aoife (pronounced Ee-fa) is a common Irish girl’s name. It has links back to ancient Irish mythology, and is steeped in Irish culture.

21 Kelly Kelly is an Irish baby name if ever there were one. It’s a gender neutral name and means “bright headed” or (ack), “war.” But for your fiery Irish baby, it could be a perfect fit, considering Kelly green is reminiscent of the rolling hills and lush landscape of Ireland.

22 Eiereann Sol Vazquez Cantero / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Don’t be swayed by all the extra letters. Eireann is pronounced like Erin and is an Irish girl’s name. It means “Ireland,” and with its cool spelling, it’s definitely a beautiful way to celebrate your Irish heritage.

23 Gale Of Irish Gaelic and Old English origin, Gale might be more commonly written as Gail or Gayle. It was once a name for boys, but is now seeing a resurgence as a girl’s name. It means “foreigner” or “happy and cheerful,” which makes sense since its derivative of the Old English word “gal” is meant to represent a pleasant and happy person.

24 Liam If you want an Irish boy’s name that is at once classic and trendy, look to Liam. It has ranked consistently as the number one baby boy’s name by the Social Security Administration for the fourth year in a row. And rightly so, since Liam is a solid Irish baby boy’s name meaning “strong-willed warrior.” It’s actually a nickname of the longer Irish name Uilliam, which means “helmet of will.”