Babies are notorious for their magical ability to pull their socks off wherever they roam. That's why the best baby socks that stay on will make your life as a parent (and your laundry days) a lot easier. At first glance, these resemble ordinary socks, albeit shrunken down a few sizes. But look closer and you’ll find they are designed with features like elastic grips and woven-in rubber bands that make them perfect for newborns, infants, and growing babies.

Some of the best baby socks have a thin band of elastic that won’t squeeze little legs or leave little ones in pain, but that are just supportive enough to stay up no matter how active your baby becomes. Other great sock designs include a triple roll feature that can extend to fit around calves, but make it difficult for your child to pull off when they’re positioned around your baby’s ankle.

This list features a variety of baby socks for all occasions and climates, but they all share that one most important thing in common: they'll make missing socks a thing of the past (or can at least cut down on that parenting reality).

Whether you’re on the lookout for non-skid socks that can transition from baby to toddler socks or prefer the most simple style around, these are the best baby socks that stay on your baby's feet no matter what.

1 The Best Overall Robeez Baby Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Parents say these baby socks from Robeez stay on well thanks to a small, comfortable section of elastic that doesn't constrict your baby's legs even if your baby is active. In fact, one of the most common comments you’ll come across in reviews is this one: Sure, you’ll pay a few dollars more for these socks, but it’s worth it to find a pair that actually stay on (finally). The cotton/nylon/spandex fabric is described as not thin, but not too thick and they have a non-skid application on the soles to keep babies from slipping when they try to take their first few steps. They come in packs of three and the color and design selection is versatile, cute, and more often than not, not gender specific. A helpful review: “I didn't know that I would be they type of Mom who has a preference in baby socks, but there are the ONLY socks worth buying for a baby. Baby socks always fall off and get lost and are super annoying. I got a three pack of these as a gift and quickly realized they were designed by a genius. They DO NOT fall off my kids feet like all other socks, so they don't get lost. I donated all of the other socks we had and ONLY use this brand now.” Available Sizes: 0 Months — 4T

2 A More Affordable, Lightweight 12-Pack For Everyday Wear Simple Joys by Carter's Baby Unisex Socks (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is one of most affordable baby sock options you’ll find, and one that carries a well-respected brand name. This 12-pack of socks come in either all white or white with a few simple, basic colors thrown in. These are the socks you’ll reach for on most mornings, and especially on those day your baby will be spending most of the time napping and hanging around the house. They have ribbed cuffs that keep them up and reviewers say they stay in place really well. They don’t have non-slip or non-skid grids and are on the thin side, so don’t expect them to keep your baby’s feet super warm when you’re outside on a cold day. But every parent needs to stock up on socks that make dressing your baby a breeze and won't break the bank — and these are those socks. A helpful review: “Ordered these socks because I was having a hard time keeping socks on my 6 week old. When I got them they looked big but they fit perfect and have grown with him. They stay on no matter how much kicking he does and they don't strangle his ankles to do so. Great sock!” • Available Sizes: 0 — 24 Months

3 A Warmer, Triple-Roll Sock With A Thick Lining For Cold Weather VWU Ankle Crew Socks with Grips (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from 80 percent combed cotton with a thick, toweling lining, these are really warm baby socks are perfect for autumn and winter, and won't slip down throughout the day. They have a rolled cuff ankle that makes these socks much more difficult for your baby to take off, and that gives you the option of styling this sock in one of three ways (it can even double as a calf warmer for your baby). They have an anti-skid sole and come in sweet pastel colors (you get a variety pack of colors), and a six-pack for the price is good value. A helpful review: “I was looking for thick warm socks for my 6 month old as we live in New England and we're going into the winter. I was hesitant to buy these due to the bad reviews but let me say, these are awesome. They arrived quickly and are super thick. She's a chubby little girl who loves to pull her socks off but if I don't roll them down like in the picture and put them over her pants she can't get them off. They feel warm and solid.” Available Sizes: 0-3 Months — 6 Years

4 A Knee-High Option That Holds Up (Literally) OLABB Knee High Stockings (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These unisex baby knee-high socks are made from cotton, polyester, and spandex, and have a comfortable elastic band that helps them stay up all day and keep your baby’s legs warm, according to reviewers. They aren’t too tight and won’t constrict your baby’s legs, and parents of babies with thicker thighs and legs say these offer plenty of stretch and fit really well. They won’t shrink in the wash and comes in six packs with three design options: a variety of animals and weather prints. A helpful review: “So cute and fun! I really love the patterns and faces on these. I have a chubby legged 3 month old, and these work great as thigh highs for her. They stayed up on her thighs really well even with all her wiggling and trying to pull them off.” Available Sizes: 0 Months - 3 Years

5 These Organic Socks With A High Rating Touched By Nature Baby Organic Cotton Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Designed from a blend of organic cotton, polyester, and spandex, these baby socks stand out because they feel so soft and comfortable, according to many reviewers. The ankle socks have a very high 4.8-star rating and more than 13,000 reviews. They have an elastic closure along the top to keep them in place and come in packs of six in every color and design you can imagine, from stars and stripes to polka dots, florals, and solid shades. A helpful review: “I bought these socks for my one year old niece and they are so cute on her. I also love that it is mostly organic cotton so they are high quality and good for her skin. For anyone complaining that this isn't 100% organic cotton, you can't find socks that are 100% cotton or else they would not stay on your foot. Socks need some sort of elastic or spandex or other material to conform to the foot and stretch.” • Available Sizes: 0 — 24 Months

6 A Pair Of Non-Skid Socks With Pull Tabs Zaples Baby Non Slip Grip Ankle Socks (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these non-slip ankle socks stay on feet no matter how active your little one becomes throughout the day, but they’re also a breeze to pull on and take off, thanks to their pull-tab features. The pack of nine socks are designed from breathable cotton and have ribbed cuffs to keep them from shifting, plenty of stretch for comfort and to grow with your baby, and heel-to-toe grips that keep babies from slipping. You can choose among several color combos that include neutrals like black, white, and gray, as well as bright colors and patterns like stripes. These popular socks have a 4.8-star rating and more than 16,000 reviews. A helpful review: “The fit is awesome. My chunky baby often suffers from elastic cutting into his legs but the cut and design of these socks allow them to stay on without sliding down [...] the entire reason I sought out grippy socks was to help my pre-toddler propel his walker across our hardwood floor which was near impossible in other socks whose textured soles still slid over smooth surfaces. These socks are just as good at gripping the floor as his chubby toes without letting his feet get cold.” • Available Sizes: 0-6 Months — 4-7 Years

7 A Fancy Pair Of Knee Socks With Bows BQUBO Knee High Mesh Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Special occasion socks are so much more special when they aren’t slipping off every few minutes. These fancy knee-high socks are made from a lightweight cotton blend with mesh for breathability and and an elasticized top. The warm weather socks are even woven with rubber bands for greater grip and have a reinforced heel for added stay-on power. Sweet bow details along the sides of each pair add to their charm and they come in packs of five in a number of color combinations. A helpful review: “These are the cutest socks for my daughter!!! She loves them and they stay up!” • Available Sizes: 3 Months — 5 Years

8 A Moisture-Wicking Bamboo Pair Featured On Shark Tank Squid Packs (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these breathable bamboo baby socks moisture-wicking, they were designed with features that keep them in place so well they even impressed the judges on Shark Tank. These super-soft socks have elastic bands in the cuff and around the top and bottom arch that help them stay up, with convenient and slip-resistant silicone grip size callouts along the soles that both help your little ones stay upright on slippery floors and let you keep track of the different sock sizes you purchase. They come in a pack of three in goes-with-anything neutral shades. A helpful review: “Stayed on ALL day at daycare!!! The daycare provider said they were hands down the best socks she had seen!” • Available Sizes: 0-6 Months — 2-3T

9 These No-Show Socks In Lightweight Mesh BaBa Mate No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These no-show athletic socks for little feet are made from a very thin cotton material and feature mesh vents along the tops to increase their breathability and keep your baby cool and comfortable. They have a reinforced heel and toe to prevent them from ripping and, when talking about how these are perfect for her baby who “runs extremely hot,” one reviewer raved that “They stay on his feet well and they don’t make him unnecessarily warm.” This pick will also save you money: they come in a pack of six with color combos like color-blocking, neutrals and bright solid shades. A helpful review: “These socks are pretty much perfect. It is so hard to find socks that are truly no-show, and these are the best I've found. They look great with Chucks or slip-on Vans, just BARELY showing occasionally. They stay on my toddler's feet, never slipping down on the heel.” • Available Sizes: 0-12 months — 7-10 Years

10 A Pair Designed For Hospital Nurseries Nurses Choice Store Newborn Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed specifically for newborns, these socks are made from a soft cotton knit that keeps very young babies’ feet cozy and warm. Used in thousands of hospitals and birth centers across the country, these socks have a unique bubble stitch on the cuff that helps keep them comfortably adhered to ankles without slipping off. Keep in mind that these should be hand washed to keep them in good condition. They come in a pack of six in white, blue, pink, and combinations of these colors. This highly rated pick has a 4.8-star rating and more than 1,200 reviews. A Helpful Review: “Most newborn baby socks just fall right off or are kicked off with little effort by your tiny one. These are just the right size for those tiny feet and ankles. They stay on yet they don't squeeze too tightly to your babies ankles. They also work perfectly as a hand sock to prevent sharp fingernails from cutting your little ones face!! Sure they don't have fancy prints or colors, but if you want something that actually works, then this is what you want!!” Available Sizes: 0-3 Months