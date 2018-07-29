shopping
10 Baby Socks That Stay On
Babies are notorious for their magical ability to pull their socks off wherever they roam. That's why the best baby socks that stay on will make your life as a parent (and your laundry days) a lot easier. At first glance, these resemble ordinary socks, albeit shrunken down a few sizes. But look closer and you’ll find they are designed with features like elastic grips and woven-in rubber bands that make them perfect for newborns, infants, and growing babies.
Some of the best baby socks have a thin band of elastic that won’t squeeze little legs or leave little ones in pain, but that are just supportive enough to stay up no matter how active your baby becomes. Other great sock designs include a triple roll feature that can extend to fit around calves, but make it difficult for your child to pull off when they’re positioned around your baby’s ankle.
This list features a variety of baby socks for all occasions and climates, but they all share that one most important thing in common: they'll make missing socks a thing of the past (or can at least cut down on that parenting reality).
Whether you’re on the lookout for non-skid socks that can transition from baby to toddler socks or prefer the most simple style around, these are the best baby socks that stay on your baby's feet no matter what.