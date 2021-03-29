Rainbows are such a beautiful breath of fresh air following a dark, blustery, and sometimes violent storm. They bring a sense of happiness, comfort, and hope, assuaging fears and bringing light to those who see one. It’s no wonder that babies born to families after a loss are called rainbow babies — they certainly add happiness and color after dark times. To celebrate and honor rainbow babies everywhere, there’s a 4moms mamaRoo rainbow newborn insert available on March 29 — at the tail end of Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month.

The creator of baby equipment such as mamaRoo, rockaRoo, and bounceRoo is celebrating these rainbow babies and their families by offering a gender-neutral, reversible-design, soft and cushy insert for $35, and it’s such a sweet and sentimental nod to the miracle that will be snoozing in one of these devices. The insert can also be used in all of 4moms’ infant seats, including the mamaRoo4, rockaRoo, and the bounceRoo.

Not only is the insert sweet and thoughtful, but 4moms will donate 5% of each sale to Project Sweet Peas — a non-profit providing support to families of premature or sick infants, as well as families who have been affected by pregnancy or infant loss. Sweet Peas offers bereavement programs, which includes providing items to families that “foster memory making, emotional and spiritual support throughout a family’s journey, and community events like luminary vigils.”

Additionally, if the inserts sell out by April 30, 2021, 4moms will double the donation amount to 10%.

With 1 in 4 known pregnancies ending in miscarriage, it’s not a stretch saying that this affects a large number of people. This limited edition insert will be available exclusively on 4moms.com, and will make a sweet gift for parents of rainbow babies, or even a gift to yourself and your own rainbow baby once they are here and shining brightly, bringing color to your life after you’ve weathered a storm.