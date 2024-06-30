Nail art is such a fun way to flaunt your personal style, and the summer season offers plenty of opportunities to get creative with your manicure — the most obvious of which being July 4th. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, watching fireworks with friends, heading to a parade with the family, or simply soaking up the summery vibes, these 4th of July 2024 nail designs will have you feeling the spirit of Independence Day. From classic stars and stripes to creative twists on red, white, and blue, there’s plenty of design inspo here.

Among the tried-and-true favorites like American flag nails, you’ll also find more modern takes on patriotic themes. Think glittery accents that will catch the light during evening fireworks, bold color blocks that make a statement about the state of our union, and intricate designs that can showcase your (or your manicurist’s!) nail art skills. Perfect for showing off all summer long, these nail designs are as versatile as they are festive.

Whether you prefer simple, understated looks or intricate, eye-catching designs, you can find a nail art idea here that suits your tastes and skill level. Whether you go the DIY route or head to the salon, these 4th of July 2024 nail designs can offer plenty of patriotic inspiration.

1 Bright & Bold Fourth of July? You’ve nailed it, @gracepearlnails. This gel mani is a splashy way to showcase some red, white, and blue without being too flashy.

2 Waving Flags Shutterstock Look at those flags, billowing in the breeze. Oh wait, that’s just your nails! Let this stunning set inspire your 2024 Fourth of July nails.

3 Red, White, & Bejeweled Shutterstock Catch some sparkle from your bejeweled accent nail as the fireworks fly this Independence Day when you sport a set like this. Alternating red, white, and blue nails is a classic choice, but the shimmery stones take things up a notch.

4 Flag Accent Nail Shutterstock This almond shaped set features deeper hues of navy and dark red with a stars and stripes accent nail that’s really eye-catching. The sophisticated color palette adds a touch of elegance to the festive design, but it’s still perfect for casual celebrations as well.

5 Stars & Stripes On Chrome Shutterstock The silver chrome base color on this Fourth of July manicure really makes the thin stripes and bold stars pop. Since the chrome is a bit reflective, it catches the light for a slightly shimmery effect.

6 Summer Strawberries This fun 4th of July gel nail design by @madnails.ut is just plain adorable. There’s a subtle nod to Independence Day with the color scheme and stars, but also some super fun summer elements like gingham and strawberries, too.

7 Stripes, Stars, & Dots Shutterstock Adding a different element to each nail is a fun way to experiment with different nail art techniques. Use this Fourth of July 2024 nail set to inspire your own manicure with stripes, stars, and polka-dots.

8 Center Stage Stars Using stickers to create “clean, uniform stars,” this at-home mani by @hannahs.handiwork has such a festive feel. They’re bright, bold, and super charming for all of your Fourth of July celebrations.

9 Colorful French Tips Shutterstock When you want to go for a subtle, yet festive look, this manicure idea with colorful French tips looks fantastic in bright red and blue. Add a simple flag motif to one accent nail for an even more customized Fourth of July look.

10 Polka-Dotted Patriotism Shutterstock Who doesn’t love a polka-dotted accent nail? The white base really makes the red, white, and blue dots pop. This is a fabulous look to try this Independence Day if you love matte nails.

11 Subtle & Sophisticated Stars Stars and stripes, but make it subtle. This stylish manicure from @sammismanis looks so clean and summery with the negative space, colorful french tip, and bold red star accent.

12 Textured Details & Sparkle Shutterstock Give your Fourth of July manicure some textural pearls of color with red, pearl white, and blue dots on a sleek white base coat. The splash of silver sparkle on the non-accented nails will shine like fireworks this Fourth of July.

Sport one of these Fourth of July nail designs to show your patriotic pride this summer.