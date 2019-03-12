Astrology
Fascinating Things About Being Born During Mercury Retrograde
You’re probably a smartie.
When someone is born at the same time that some noteworthy event is happening, it's not uncommon for corresponding predictions to be made regarding the child's life. My cousin was born during a hurricane, and several superstitious aunts wondered if maybe the storm wasn't a sign of some sort (for what it's worth, he's in his 30s now and not a walking natural disaster). Since Mercury retrograde is the astrological equivalent of a hurricane, a birth during that time could be seen as a similarly suspicious omen. But the fascinating astrological implications of being born during Mercury retrograde are actually pretty positive, as it turns out.
What it means if you were born during Mercury retrograde
“Being born with Mercury retrograde is an advantage,” suggests Mystic Medusa. “Or, at the very least, it is not disadvantageous. It deepens your consciousness and bestows an innate poetic sensibility. It gives the person a surreal literacy that many folks long to emulate.”
Who knew retrogrades could be so romantic-sounding? It could be worth figuring out if your birth took place when that trouble-making planet was making its seemingly backward journey through the sky, and it's easy to do. Depending on your level of interest in astrology, you might have gone so far as to get your own personal birth chart drawn up by an astrologer at some point (or at least plugged your info into a free online calculator like this one at Astrolabe). If that's the case, look for Mercury on your chart; if there's an Rx beside the symbol, then you were born during Mercury in retrograde.
If you were born during Mercury retrograde, these are some of the more fascinating facts associated with your astrologically-significant birthday.
Sometimes it's good to be different.
