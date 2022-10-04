Fall is well under way, which means that pumpkin season is in full swing. Whether you’re sipping a pumpkin spice latte, heading out to the farm to pick the perfect potential jack-o’-lantern, or baking up a batch of pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, chances are good that you are, in some way, enjoying the best of what the season has to offer. You’re probably also snapping some photos, and if that’s the case, then you need some pumpkin Instagram captions to go along with them when it comes time to post.

We know what you might be thinking, but listen: It’s okay to go overboard with the pumpkin stuff. We only get to do this for about two months out of the whole year, so we might as well fully enjoy it. Also, pumpkins happen to be very aesthetically pleasing, so they make for truly great photos. Take some pictures of your kids posing with giant pumpkins, picking them out of the fields, or carving spooky faces into them for memories that will last forever. And when you post them online to share with everyone, be sure to use the below pumpkin captions to spice things up.

Instagram captions with your carved pumpkin

I’m ahead of the carve.

This jack-o’-lantern is gonna be lit.

Catch me carving out a little fall fun.

Go big or gourd home!

What did the pumpkin say to the pumpkin carver? Cut it out!

Great Pumpkin believer since 1966.

Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please.

I’m here for the boos.

"Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo." — Cinderella

When in doubt, carve a pumpkin with your best witches.

Get in, loser, we’re going pumpkin carving.

What a haunt mess.

Dear gourd, this pumpkin is cute.

Things are getting lit over here.

Now that I’ve found my pumpkin, it’s time to get glowing.

Instagram captions at the pumpkin patch

Cutest pumpkins in the patch.

You really struck a gourd with me.

At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice.

I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about!

Orange you glad we went to the patch?

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“I don’t see how a pumpkin patch could be more sincere than this one.” — It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

There's no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch.

You bet we’re getting PSLs after this.

You are my pick of the patch.

But I love fall most of all.

Keep calm and enjoy fall.

Sippin’ on cider.

I never want to leaf this beautiful place.

Pumpkin decoration Instagram captions

Pumped for pumpkins!

I am so glad that I live in a world where there are Octobers.

You either love pumpkin season or you are wrong.

Fall is my excuse for pumpkin everything.

One pumpkin a day keeps the witches away.

Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you.

Tis the season to be basic AF and not give a damn.

Stressed, blessed, pumpkin obsessed.

There are two times of year: Autumn and waiting for autumn.

The only thing getting lit this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle.

"Oh, the leaves are turning gold. Each night’s a little bluer, but autumn’s not that cold." —Lorrie Morgan

If you don't like fall, you can leaf me alone.

Owning my basic witch-ness.

No tricks just treats.

Instagram captions for your pumpkin costume

Looking gourd-geous, darling!

Aw, pumpkin!

Ready to squash.

You are the pick of the patch.

Mommy’s little pumpkin.

Fa-boo-lous

“If you’re ever wondering what to wear, just dress like a pumpkin, you’re good to go. — Devendra Banhart

#SquashGoals

Too cute to spook.

I only have pies for this pumpkin.

I’ll give you pumpkin to talk about.

No matter how basic it might be, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying all pumpkin everything throughout October and November. You might as well embrace it, and these pumpkin captions will inspire you to do exactly that, and to unapologetically share it with the world.