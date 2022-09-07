As excited as I am for the season of PSLs and scarves, there’s one activity on my fall bucket list that outranks them all — a visit to the pumpkin patch. I could wander the rows of gorgeous orange gourds for hours, but my kids aren’t always as into this particular autumn journey. Pick a pumpkin, snap some fun fall pics, and post them to Instagram with one of these Instagram captions for pumpkin picking. Sounds easy enough, right?

If your kids are anything like mine, the annual sojourn to the pumpkin patch is less about memory-making and more about survival. But, if you can ignore your child’s muddy boots, their insistence that a 50-pound pumpkin is an absolute necessity, and their inability to take even one photo without their eyes closed, the experience can be quite magical. At least it can be in your mind, if not also on social media thanks to some re-framing and a creative caption.

Below you’ll find Instagram captions for every type of pumpkin picking situation, from the picture-perfect fall moments to the times when you just wish you could stop sweating through your sweater.

Funny Instagram captions for pumpkin picking

Oh my gourd, I love picking pumpkins!

Ready to pumpkin spice things up.

Go big or gourd home.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.

Orange is the new black.

My blood type is pumpkin spice.

Time to get smashed.

A pumpkin a day keeps the witches away.

How do you mend a broken jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!

Orange you pumped for pumpkin picking?

I am the Pumpkin Queen.

Instagram captions for pumpkin picking with kids

Pumpkin patch season is upon us.

Chin up, pumpkin!

Stressed, blessed, and pumpkin-obsessed.

We carved out some time to pick a pumpkin.

I present to you: The Smashing Pumpkins.

There’s a new pumpkin in the patch!

Pumpkin patch princess. (Or prince.)

After our trip to the pumpkin patch, I’m hollow on the inside.

There’s no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch.

Cutest pumpkins in the patch!

Where’s the Great Pumpkin when you need him?

Cute Instagram captions for pumpkin picking

You’re the pick of the patch.

Have no fear, pumpkins are here!

Picked the best one.

We got our pick of the patch!

Pumpkin kisses & harvest wishes.

We had a gourd-eous time at the patch.

Orange you glad it’s fall?

#SquashGoals

I love you more than pumpkin pie.

You’re the pumpkin to my spice.

Pumped for pumpkins!

This is pure, pumpkin goodness.

Classic Instagram captions for pumpkin picking

It’s fall, y’all!

Autumn leaves and pumpkin, please.

Hello, pumpkin.

Time for our traditional pumpkin patch trip!

Doing pumpkin patch things.

Pumpkin season has arrived.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.

Ready for pumpkin-flavored everything.

It’s more than a season, it’s a lifestyle.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — Anne of Green Gables

Whether your trip to the patch ends with a smile or a meltdown, these Instagram captions are perfect for pumpkin picking, so go ahead and take your pick!