70 Fall Instagram Captions For Your Sweater Weather Selfies
It’s officially the time of year where flannel, freshly-fallen leaves, pumpkin spice, and everything nice takes center stage in our lives and across social media. When your feed fills with a flurry of orange hues, snuggly scarves, and fuzzy Ugg boots this autumn, you can reach for these 70 fall Instagram captions handy to accompany your own seasonal snapshots.
When you head to the pumpkin patch with the whole family in tow, stroll through an apple orchard with your sweetheart, or spend a cozy evening by a bonfire, the photos from your favorite festive activities deserve a snappy Instagram caption. But so do the everyday moments that make fall so magical — your first PSL, a pile of freshly-raked leaves in your yard, and the day it’s finally cool enough to wear your favorite jacket. Take a look at these fall Instagram captions and find the perfect fit to document all that autumn has to offer.
Punny Fall Instagram Captions
- Fall-ing for you.
- I like you a (pumpkin spice) latte.
- You’re the apple of my pie.
- Oh my gourd, I love this season!
- Ready to pumpkin spice things up.
- I only have pies for you.
- Ready to channel all the flannel.
- Don’t stop be-leaf-ing.
- Spice, spice baby.
- Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.
- This fall is going to be a-maize-ing!
- Hay you, it’s fall!
- It’s fall coming back to me now.
- How ‘bout them apples?
- You’re unbe-leaf-able.
- Turning over a new leaf.
Classic & Sweet Fall Instagram Captions
- Keep calm and stay cozy.
- Happy fall, y’all!
- Pumpkin spice and everything nice.
- Nothing’s better than sweater weather.
- Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.
- Autumn skies and everything’s fine.
- ‘Tis the (fall) season!
- I love fall most of all.
- Goodbye summer, hello fall.
- Orange you glad it’s fall?
- My favorite color is fall.
- Happy harvest!
- Fall so hard.
- All the fall feels.
- You’re never too old to play in a pile of leaves.
- Thankful for fall.
- I feel summer on my skin, but autumn in my soul.
- It’s more than a season, it’s a lifestyle.
- New season, who dis?
- All I need is football and flannel.
- Sippin’ on cider.
- You call it fall, I call it football season.
- I can feel a cool breeze and see autumn leaves.
Fall Instagram Captions About Pumpkins
- Have no fear, pumpkins are here!
- Autumn leaves and pumpkin please.
- Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.
- Blessed and pumpkin-obsessed.
- Pumpkin patch season is upon us.
- Picked the best one.
- Orange is the new black.
- Time to get smashed.
- Running on pumpkin-flavored everything.
- Go big or gourd home.
- You’re the pick of the patch.
- I love you more than pumpkin pie.
- My blood type is pumpkin spice.
- I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.
Famous Quotes & Lyrics For Fall Instagram Captions
- “Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar.” — Delia Owens
- “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” — Emily Bronte
- “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
- “I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — L.M. Montgomery
- “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” — Albert Camus
- “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde
- “Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
- “Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile.” — William Cullent Bryant
- “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” — Taylor Swift
- “Wake me up when September ends.” — Green Day
- “It's autumn in New York, it's good to live it again.” — Ella Fitzgerald
- “I come alive in the fall time.” — The Weeknd
- “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” — Earth, Wind, & Fire
- “But I miss you most of all, my darling, when autumn leave start to fall.” — Frank Sinatra
- “October and the trees are stripped bare of all they wear. What do I care?” — U2
- “It's harvest time in this little town.” — Luke Bryan
- “If you are chilly, here take my sweater.” — Ingrid Michaelson