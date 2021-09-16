It’s officially the time of year where flannel, freshly-fallen leaves, pumpkin spice, and everything nice takes center stage in our lives and across social media. When your feed fills with a flurry of orange hues, snuggly scarves, and fuzzy Ugg boots this autumn, you can reach for these 70 fall Instagram captions handy to accompany your own seasonal snapshots.

When you head to the pumpkin patch with the whole family in tow, stroll through an apple orchard with your sweetheart, or spend a cozy evening by a bonfire, the photos from your favorite festive activities deserve a snappy Instagram caption. But so do the everyday moments that make fall so magical — your first PSL, a pile of freshly-raked leaves in your yard, and the day it’s finally cool enough to wear your favorite jacket. Take a look at these fall Instagram captions and find the perfect fit to document all that autumn has to offer.

Punny Fall Instagram Captions

Fall-ing for you.

I like you a (pumpkin spice) latte.

You’re the apple of my pie.

Oh my gourd, I love this season!

Ready to pumpkin spice things up.

I only have pies for you.

Ready to channel all the flannel.

Don’t stop be-leaf-ing.

Spice, spice baby.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.

This fall is going to be a-maize-ing!

Hay you, it’s fall!

It’s fall coming back to me now.

How ‘bout them apples?

You’re unbe-leaf-able.

Turning over a new leaf.

Classic & Sweet Fall Instagram Captions

Keep calm and stay cozy.

Happy fall, y’all!

Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Nothing’s better than sweater weather.

Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.

Autumn skies and everything’s fine.

‘Tis the (fall) season!

I love fall most of all.

Goodbye summer, hello fall.

Orange you glad it’s fall?

My favorite color is fall.

Happy harvest!

Fall so hard.

All the fall feels.

You’re never too old to play in a pile of leaves.

Thankful for fall.

I feel summer on my skin, but autumn in my soul.

It’s more than a season, it’s a lifestyle.

New season, who dis?

All I need is football and flannel.

Sippin’ on cider.

You call it fall, I call it football season.

I can feel a cool breeze and see autumn leaves.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Fall Instagram Captions About Pumpkins

Have no fear, pumpkins are here!

Autumn leaves and pumpkin please.

Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.

Blessed and pumpkin-obsessed.

Pumpkin patch season is upon us.

Picked the best one.

Orange is the new black.

Time to get smashed.

Running on pumpkin-flavored everything.

Go big or gourd home.

You’re the pick of the patch.

I love you more than pumpkin pie.

My blood type is pumpkin spice.

I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.

Famous Quotes & Lyrics For Fall Instagram Captions