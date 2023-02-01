6-Year-Old Boy Has Zero Regrets After Ordering $1,000 Worth Of Food On Grubhub

Keith Stonehouse was relaxing at home on Saturday night around 9 p.m. when he had some food delivered from Grubhub. Food he had not actually ordered. Like, a lot of food. It just kept coming and coming, leaving Keith bewildered. His 6-year-old son Mason was significantly less bewildered. Because he was, in fact, the person who had ordered all of this food on Grubhub. Nearly $1,000 worth of food actually. Every kind of food he could have possible imagined, although apparently he was really in it for the pepperoni pizza.

“I gave him the phone to play and I wasn’t paying attention,” Keith told FOX 2 Detroit in a recent interview, explaining that he was watching his own show and trying to relax. Unfortunately Mason had a mischievous little plan hatching in his 6-year-old brain. Order all the food. Sandwiches, shwarma, loads of ice cream. Chili fries, chicken pita wraps, pepperoni pizza. Unbeknownst to his dad, he basically ordered anything he could find on Grubhub, to the tune of $1,000.

When cars kept coming down the driveway and leaving items on the porch after Mason had been put to bed, Keith initially thought it was items being dropped off for his wife’s bakery. But a fraud alert from his bank blocking a pizza order for more than $400 clued him in. That his son had purchased nearly $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub, not to mention the sweetly generous 25% tips he was leaving for the delivery drivers.

When Keith confronted Mason, his reaction was priceless. “While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh,” Keith told Michigan news site MLive. “I was trying to explain to him that this wasn’t good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says ‘Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?’ I had to walk out of the room. I didn’t know if I should get mad or laugh.”

While it all came as a bit of a shock to the family, the neighbors got quite a treat. The Stonehouses shared their bounty with the neighborhood as well as dining on the leftovers themselves. And Grubhub told CNN that they are offering the family $1,000 worth of gift cards to compensate them for their “unexpected spending spree.”

As for Mason, he did have to deal with some consequences. His parents took his piggy bank and took a coin out for every order he put through on Grubhub. “It sunk in when we were actually taking his money to teach him a lesson,” Mason’s mother Kristin Stonehouse told CNN, adding that she explained to her son, “We know this money in your piggy bank means something to you … [and] it’s only a fraction of what was spent.”

So what did Mason learn from this experience? As he said in his interview with FOX 2 Detroit, “Let kids do whatever they want!”

Back to the drawing board, I guess.