7 Ways For Your Elf On The Shelf To Be Socially Distant

In the minds of children, Elf on the Shelf lives large in the lead-up to Christmas. The scout elf who takes up residence in thousands of families' homes every December is the work of Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, who wrote the book of the same name in 2005. Each night the elf reports back to Santa about children’s behavior, then plays hide and seek in the house throughout the day. A perfect opportunity to put elf in entertaining poses, this year should see some wildly creative socially distant Elf on the Shelf scenarios.
Since the tradition began, parents have used the elf to unleash their playful sides. I’ve seen elves duct taped to walls, scaling window blinds, borrowing dad’s razor and shaving cream in the bathroom, and so much more. It only makes sense that with the pandemic still going on, parents would put elf in some PPE and have some fun.
In the United Kingdom, the fun has already begun. As reported by The Sun, a company called Moonlight Creations is now selling Elf on the Shelf isolation houses. Each $15 jar comes with a tiny elf face mask and a space to countdown the days until the elf’s isolation is over.
To create your own socially distant scenes, you don’t have to buy these props, you can DIY. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
Whatever socially distant scenes you manufacture, chances are your kids will love it. This year, everyone is in on the joke.