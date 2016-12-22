Hanukkah
10 Hanukkah Poems To Celebrate The Festival Of Lights
Read one each night, with a couple of extra to spare.
I'm not Jewish, but I've always been incredibly fond of Hanukkah and have wished I could join in on a friend's traditions more times than I can count. I've always imagined that lighting the menorah each night would be accompanied by some kind of reading (and blessings are typically said out loud, shared History.com) — kind of like how I always read the story of Jesus's birth to my own daughter on Christmas Eve. So what would be better than a collection of Hanukkah poems to help celebrate the festival of lights?
History.com noted that Hanukkah is widely believed to be about celebrating the miracle of having enough oil to keep the menorah’s lights burning for eight days at a time when there was only enough oil for one night. It's a symbol of hope, of believing, and of miracles. Many people don't consider Hanukkah to be a massive holiday, like Christmas, but the celebration continues, and with these 10 Hanukkah poems, you can have something to read for every candle you light, plus a couple of extra.
Some of the poems highlight the hope and miracle of Hanukkah — they illustrate the story of Hanukkah beautifully and have a deeply religious meaning. And others? They make you laugh, remind you to make latkes, and are perfect for sharing with even the smallest members of your family this holiday season. Pick one for each night as you light your menorah and enjoy all Hanukkah has to offer.