Valentine's Day Poems Your Husband Will 100% Love
You probably haven't read any love poems together since your wedding, but try these out on Valentine's Day.
Whether or not you're the type of person who normally expresses herself in verse, Valentine's Day has a way of bringing out the poetry in all of us. But even if you haven't yet mastered the art of writing an Elizabethan sonnet, or have completely forgotten what an iambic pentameter is, you can still share some Valentine's Day poems with your husband.
Because (luckily) love poetry isn't just for teenagers or newlyweds. We all know those initial fireworks are great, but there are plenty of poems out there that celebrate the strength and energy of married love instead. Poems that won't feel fake or forced if you want to share them with your husband.
So try writing one of these in his Valentine's Day card, or, if you're feeling brave, maybe even read it to him. You may not have given love poems much thought since your wedding day, but reading through a few of these might put you both in a romantic state of mind. (Or, at the very least, they might be a little more interesting than watching SVU reruns all night.)
So branch out beyond the old "Roses are red, violets are blue." These poems are sweet — just read them through!
