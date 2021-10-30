10 Advent Calendars You're Really, REALLY Going To Love

For kids, advent calendars can help the 25-day countdown to Christmas feel a little less endless. But for those of us who already have a solid grasp of time, advent calendars are just really fun (and sometimes an unwelcome reminder of how few days are left to wrap). These advent calendars for adults are stocked with mini presents that make the days of December a bit brighter. Whether it’s a tea bag or a chocolate waiting behind the door, or something even bigger like a candle or a serum, these calendars deliver a little thrill each day that’s similar to the feeling of getting a package in the mail.

The beauty of an advent calendar that’s stocked with gifts is that you’ll have plenty of great things on-hand when Christmas rolls around and you realize you’ve forgotten someone on your list. I’ll admit I’m guilty of buying a beauty advent calendar, keeping my favorite items, then gifting the rest (but no one will blame you if you keep everything for yourself). So if you’re getting an advent calendar for your kids, don’t forget to get one for yourself — from hot sauce to socks, art supplies to fruit spreads, you’ll be amazed at the cool advent calendars you can find for adults.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

An Advent Calendar Full Of Jam & Honey The New 2021 Limited Edition Advent Calendar Bonne Maman $34.99 see on bonne mamam Whether you gift these to a friend or keep them for yourself, you can count on every last drop of these delicious food spreads and honey from the Bonne Maman getting eaten up. Behind each of the beautiful 24 doors you’ll find the cutest jars (that are great for repurposing). There are trusty old favorites as well as exclusive new holiday flavors including cherry with hibiscus flower, sweet orange and passion fruit, a blend of peach with jasmine, wild blueberry with lemon balm, or raspberry with rose. All the spreads are made with simple ingredients (think sugar, fruit, and lemon juice) and they may just inspire you to whip up some scones to go with the jams.

The Kiehl’s 2021 Advent Calendar Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar Kiehl's $99 see on kiehl's Every year Kiehl’s comes out with a highly anticipated advent calendar that typically sells out quickly (which makes sense since it’s such a good deal). Inside you’ll find $245 worth of products for just $99. This year, some of the standouts include a vitamin C skin serum, several face masks for cleansing and calming skin, a retinol serum and so much more. There’s also a bonus size of the brand’s beloved ultra-facial cream. The calendar itself is beautiful too; this year, it’s designed by Marylou Faure who specializes in playful character illustrations. You could keep some faves for yourself and use others as stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts.

A Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Twelve Days Of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar World Market $24.99 see on world market Some like it hot, at least when it comes to their food. This set of 12 hot sauce bottles (each are two ounces) will delight the spicy fanatic in your life. The flavors included are habanero, habanero green, carolina reaper, extra hot hot, cajun, jalapeño, mango mild, chipotle, hot, garlic, wasabi and cascabella. It’s fun to try a new flavor in the days leading up to Christmas, and once you’ve sampled all 12, you could play a guessing game to see who in the family has the best recall. For that, you’ll hide the label on the bottle and see who can correctly identify each flavor.

An Advent Calendar Full Of ‘Star Wars’ Socks Men's 12 Days Of Socks and Advent Calendar Set: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kohl's $15.99 $19.99 see on kohl's Fans of The Mandalorian rejoice: here’s an advent calendar filled with socks inspired by Star Wars. Each door has a fun illustration from the series, and inside you’ll find a mix of crew and no-show designs in a comfy polyester spandex blend. This makes for a great gift, and it’s also super useful because who doesn’t need more socks? If Baby Yoda isn’t their cup of tea, the 12 Days Of Socks brand has other great themes including Peanuts, Elf, Spongebob, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and more. Plus under $16 for 12 pairs of socks is a really great deal.

A Hanukkah Advent Calendar Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar Food52 $24 see on sugarfina Advent calendars shouldn’t just be for those who celebrate Christmas. This Hanukkah-themed calendar is from the Sugarfina brand, who’s known for grown-up takes on your favorite childhood treats. It includes eight nights of delicious treat (all kosher-certified) to eat while you light the menorah. Inside you’ll find mini sugar cookies, caramels, toffee almonds, and cold-brew cordials (which sound outrageously good). The box itself, with its metallic and white illustrations, is also super pretty. When you pull out the drawer which holds the sweet treat, turn it around and there’s a flame on the back to help “light up” the menorah.

An Advent Calendar Filled With Mini Candles Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set Nordstrom $150 see on nordstrom It’s my personal philosophy that you can never have too many candles. This advent calendar for the Voluspa brand has 12 candles with an impressive 25 hour burn for each, which is a great way to test new scents without making a major commitment. Included are some of the brand’s signature scents like baltic amber, forbidden fig (my personal favorite) or french cade lavender, plus some more holiday scents like spiced goji tobacco or spiced pumpkin latte. The box itself features 12 numbered drawers and after the holidays it works well for storing jewelry or other small odds and ends.

An Advent Calendar For Artists 12 Day Advent Art Calendar Arteza $33.99 see on arteza Artistes or those looking to flex their creative muscle in the new year will love this art-filled advent calendar from Arteza. It includes six tubes of acrylic paint (three of which are metallic), three acrylic markets, plus paper and wood slabs for painting or drawing on and a fine paintbrush. The lucky recipient of this calendar can also choose to scan the included QR code which unlocks 12 holiday-themed art challenges and is a fun way of trying new techniques; using the hashtag #ArtezaHolidays they and posting on social could even win some of the holiday challenges. Who knows what kind of amazing creations this could lead to?

An Advent Calendar That Gives The Gift Of Song Holiday Scratch Off Advent Calendar Playlist Uncommon Goods $25 see on uncommon goods This advent calendar may just be the answer to the question of what to get the person who has everything. For 24 days leading up the Christmas, the recipient will scratch off the number revealing a QR code that, when scanned, downloads a carol sung by an emerging artist (and the code works on devices other than iPhones including Androids or Blackberry). It’s a fun and festive way to get into the holiday spirit without physically bringing anything into the house (besides the calendar of course). Plus the retro holiday-themed calendar looks like a vinyl record and it just may make you want to croon some vintage Christmas tunes.

An Advent Calendar Full Of Beauty Products George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Anthropologie $72 see on anthropologie It would be easy to think that this adult advent calendar included only products from George & Viv, an in-house brand of bath and body products from Anthropologie. That’s actually not that case though, and this beauty advent calendar has tons of great products from brands including Living Proof, Sunday Riley, Caudalie, and more. The limited-edition calendar is worth $275 (so it’s a really good deal) plus the box itself, with whimsical artwork by artist Emily Taylor looks super cute as part of your holiday decor. I don’t want to give all the surprises away, but look out for the Lanolips Balm for dry skin and lips, and the Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum.