The Only Thing Missing From This 'Friends' Advent Calendar Is A Holiday Armadillo

It doesn’t matter how old you are, once Dec. 1 rolls around, there’s nothing that’s quite as fun as an advent calendar. For fans of the series, the Friends 2021 advent calendar is among the best options out there. After all, what better way is there to count down to Christmas than with a daily smile courtesy of Joey, Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, and Ross?

If you’re new to the concept, a traditional advent calendar offers a different small treat every day from Dec. 1 through 25 as a fun way to count down to Christmas. Over the years, more and more specialized advent calendars have come out, each with its own unique gifts for the 25 days of Christmas. The Friends 2021 advent calendar is no different, and it’s filled with fun keepsakes like ornaments, a bookmark, trivia, greeting cards, games, stickers, and activity books. There are even some recipes in the mix, so maybe you’ll get lucky enough to score a copy of Phoebe’s grandmother’s famous chocolate chip cookie recipe (in case you need to pick up a few ingredients and don’t have a bag of Nestle Tollhouse chocolate chips in your pantry to reference).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Friends 2021 advent calendar is currently available online for purchase and, once it's delivered and all set up, it’s the perfect piece of decor to have out as you work your way through all of the holiday episodes from the series. You can choose to marathon your way through episodes featuring trees fulfilling their Christmas destinies, Monica’s homemade candy, and Phoebe as a “multi-lingual” bell-ringer for the Salvation Army, or you can space them out across the month of December, savoring every minute of the Holiday Armadillo, singing along to Phoebe’s iconic holiday song, and being thankful you’re not the recipient of Chandler’s A-Z bookends. Either way, each episode will be all the more enjoyable knowing you’re also getting 25 days of Friends cheer (and gifts) with the advent calendar.