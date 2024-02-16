An air fryer is one of those appliances I thought I could live without. It seemed silly, just another thing on my counter, until I realized just how quickly I could cook some dinners. Even better, I realized how free I could be with an air fryer dinner recipe. No checking it constantly to make sure it doesn’t burn, no flipping in a skillet to keep it from sticking, and no inconsistent texture issues or undercooked bites.

Plus, air fryer dinner recipes tend to be pretty simple crowd pleasers anyway. Lots of tenderloin, breaded chicken dishes, and things like taquitos, empandas, and tacos. Basically, a bunch of similar dishes do well in an air fryer, you can just tweak them and customize them to your own tastes. But these air fryer dinner recipes are also great because you can do a lot of prep beforehand for them and just toss them in the air fryer when you’re ready. And have you cleaned an air fryer? Way better than scrubbing a greasy fryer or skillet.

I can’t guarantee your kids will love every dish on this list, but there are plenty of options for your whole family to enjoy, and a few tried and true favorites (air fryer chicken nuggets, anyone?). So grab your air fryer and whatever simple side dish you’re serving, and get dinner on the table in about 30 minutes.

1 Chile Lime Shrimp Tacos Mel's Kitchen Cafe I love a shrimp taco, and this recipe for chile lime shrimp tacos from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe is loaded with flavor, but so simple to put together. The recipe calls for sauteéing the shrimp, but there’s a note on how to cook them in your air fryer instead so all you have to do is prep the toppings and tortillas.

2 Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin A Spicy Perspective 20 minutes for a juicy, perfectly seasoned pork tenderloin? Done. This air fryer pork tenderloin recipe from A Spicy Perspective is so good, and the outside with all of those spices gets perfectly crisp. Just throw your favorite veggies on the side.

3 Chicken Parmesan Julie's Eats and Treats/Yummly I love chicken parmesan, but I hate basically ruining a frying pan to make it happen, so I’m super excited to try this air fryer version from Yummly. It only takes 15 minutes, and that means you can whip up the pasta or whatever you want to go with it while this cooks away in the air fryer.

4 Air Fryer Meatloaf Averie Cooks Meatloaf is a dinner classic, but it’s never personally be one of my favorites. I am, however, willing to give it a try with this air fryer meatloaf recipe from Averie Cooks. The air fryer keeps the outside texture of the meatloaf super consistent, while still keeping the inside moist and flavorful. You will need some mini loaf pans, but it’ll be a cinch to make.

5 Air Fryer Teriyaki Salmon Table for Two Is this not the most gorgeous salmon recipe you’ve ever seen? Look at that glaze. This teriyaki salmon recipe from Table for Two is super simple, but looks totally fancy, and all you need to throw on the side is some rice and veg.

6 Beef Empanadas Skinnytaste Beef empanadas are perfect little meat pockets and are an amazing on-the-go dinner if your family is having a busy night. Just chop up some fruit to go with it or veggies to make it even simpler.

7 Copycat Arby’s Beef Sandwiches Family Fresh Meals If everyone’s hollering for a drive-thru dinner and you want something fast and easy, compromise and whip up these copycat Arby’s beef sandwiches in your air fryer. This recipe from Family Fresh Meals tastes exactly like the fast food restaurant’s classic meal, and a bag of frozen curly fries throw in the air fryer after will really complete the dinner.

8 Beef Stir Fry Fork to Spoon/Yummly Apart from marinating the meat, this air fryer beef stir fry recipe takes just about 15 minutes to incredibly tender and perfectly crisp veggies in an amazing sauce. All you need is a nice big bowl of rice and you’ve got a super easy dinner ready to go.

9 Air Fryer Brats Spend With Pennies Brats are a great, customizable dinner. You can throw these brats in the air fryer and get them all nice and crisp, and then just set out your toppings and condiments for everyone to make their own dinner.

10 Crispy Tacos Cooking for Keeps Like the empanadas, these crispy air fryer tacos are great for a super fast dinner, and you can throw out a few different dipping sauces to help your family customize their own plates. The recipe also has some notes for substitutions, so you can really make this dinner your own.

11 Chicken Nuggets Dinner Then Dessert Obviously you need an air fryer dinner recipe that your kids will actually eat, so throw these chicken nuggets in the rotation, too. They are unbelievably crispy on the outside without getting too well done, and the air fryer keeps all the texture consistent.

12 Taquitos Food Doodles I do love taquitos so much for dinner, and this air fryer recipe is a great way to make a bunch and store for leftovers, too. Double helpful dinner night.

Hopefully these air fryer dinner recipes save a few of your more chaotic nights.