An air fryer is one of those appliances I thought I could live without. It seemed silly, just another thing on my counter, until I realized just how quickly I could cook some dinners. Even better, I realized how free I could be with an air fryer dinner recipe. No checking it constantly to make sure it doesn’t burn, no flipping in a skillet to keep it from sticking, and no inconsistent texture issues or undercooked bites.
Plus, air fryer dinner recipes tend to be pretty simple crowd pleasers anyway. Lots of tenderloin, breaded chicken dishes, and things like taquitos, empandas, and tacos. Basically, a bunch of similar dishes do well in an air fryer, you can just tweak them and customize them to your own tastes. But these air fryer dinner recipes are also great because you can do a lot of prep beforehand for them and just toss them in the air fryer when you’re ready. And have you cleaned an air fryer? Way better than scrubbing a greasy fryer or skillet.
I can’t guarantee your kids will love every dish on this list, but there are plenty of options for your whole family to enjoy, and a few tried and true favorites (air fryer chicken nuggets, anyone?). So grab your air fryer and whatever simple side dish you’re serving, and get dinner on the table in about 30 minutes.
Hopefully these air fryer dinner recipes save a few of your more chaotic nights.