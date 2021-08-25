Usually, I’m the one who rolls their eyes and gets annoyed about people being obsessed with the #PSL from Starbucks. But after living through a crazy year, I am way more on the “live-and-let-live” bandwagon. So I don’t even care who reads me saying this, but bring on the pumpkin spice. All of the pumpkin spice. The weirder the better. Because pumpkin spice means fall is here (or on the way, as the case may be in Georgia where the high is in the ‘90s today). Aldi will be stocking their shelves with some amazingly festive (and some delicious) fall products for all of us to enjoy beginning the first week of September.
Whether you like eating your fall favorites or smelling them, Aldi has got you covered with sweet and spicy treats and fall-scented candles and decor. Like mixing your salts and your sweets? Aldi’s got you covered. Are you more of a cookies person? They’ve got you there, too. And if you don’t like pumpkin spice, they have plenty of other fall faves — like apple — to get you in the crunchy leaves spirit.
Most items will be hitting the shelves between Sept. 8 and 10, so grab your quarter for your cart deposit and head over to the nearest Aldi. The season of pumpkin spice everything is coming soon.