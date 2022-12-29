It’s that time of year! Time for resolutions, fresh stars, and the American Girl 2023 Girl of the Year. Each year, the powerhouse brand unveils a new “Girl of the Year” character with a rich history, identity, and story, and 2023 is no different. The American Girl 2023 Girl of the Year is Kavi, a South Asian girl who lives with her Indian American Hindu family in Metuchen, New Jersey where she can frequent New York City and Broadway, pushing on her dream to perform and her love of the stage. I love her.

Kavi is short for Kavika (pronounced KUH-vee) and is American Girls’ first-ever South Asian “Girl of the Year” character. Her story is written by New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, and the story focuses a lot on sharing your talents, pursuing new interests, and taking pride in who you are, like Kavi and her close-knit family do. And one of the most relatable parts of Kavi’s story? She’s anxiously waiting to see her first Broadway show for her 12th birthday — Wicked. I know that feeling well, Kavi.

Bajaj shared in an American Girl press release, “Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented. I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi.” The Kavi doll will feature an illustrated, paperback journal story, and a hardcover novel, It’s Showtime, Kavi, will debut in March 2023.

Kavi’s world and story is also fleshed out by a team of advisers who provided a lot of insight and made sure Kavi’s accessories and items were authentic. Truly, the details in American Girl accessories are unmatched, and Kavi’s are no different. Kavi is an 18-inch doll with brown eyes, medium skin tone, and dark-brown hair in a half ponytail. Her product collection will include outfits fit for a performer, like a multicolored cropped mesh top with silver joggers and pink tennis shoes, along with her accessory set of a faux-fur bucket hat, quilted purse, charm, and journal.

American Girl

Other Kavi items available to pick up so your child can play out her story include all of her songwriting accessories, like a mini keyboard that plays six tones, and a backstage set that includes a folding stge, rolling wardrobe, and a vanity with working lights that plays five songs. Kavi also has a gorgeous Bollywood dance costume, and a plush dog, Scamper.

American Girl

Kavi’s story is rich and vibrant, much like all of the American Girl dolls, and I’m obsessed with how much young girls will see themselves in her story. For your kid who loves broadway and performance just like Kavi, there’s an added bonus of American Girl supporting Camp Broadway through the 2023 Girl of the Year doll. American Girl is partnering with the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway, an enrichment program that makes theater arts accessible for kids. $25,000 from American Girl will fund full and partial scholarships for kids in the camp’s 2023 summer program in NYC.

“As we ring in a new year, we’re excited to have Kavi Sharma take center stage in our popular Girl of the Year lineup,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, in a press release. “Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi’s culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are.”

Your child can find Kavi videos and games online and on American Girl’s YouTube and YouTube Kids pages. The entire Kavi product collection will be available online and in American Girl retail locations nationwide starting December 29, 2022, and in select Canada locations and at Indigo.ca on Jan. 1, 2023.