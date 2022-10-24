I have three daughters, so there are few things I love more than putting them in matching dresses for the holidays. The good news is — for now — they also love matching each other, so when they were given a box that had a dress for each of them plus a dress for their American Girl and Bitty Baby dolls? There was a lot of shrieking. If you, too, have kids who love matching their American Girl doll, then the Janie and Jack x American Girl holiday collection is pretty perfect.

Featuring gorgeous patterns and classic silhouettes, the entire Janie and Jack American Girl collection is priced between $12 and $125, and ranges in sizes from 2T to 16. (Seriously, a godsend for this mom of three who has about three years spaced between each daughter.) The collection includes several gorgeous pieces, including a beautiful navy and red floral dress (that my girls said was “perfect for twirling”), a red tulle skirt, the sweetest T-strap flats, and a gorgeous white faux fur jacket. Accessories also include a wool beret, gold flats, and a red bow purse.

And, of course, you can buy all of these items for your child’s American Girl doll and Bitty Baby as well.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

My favorite part of the collection is that it’s classic enough to last beyond the holidays. These are fun, vibrant colors, and perfect for any winter parties or outings. Also, major bonus? My 4-year-old could put her own Bitty Baby’s dress on without any assistance from me. It’s the collection that just keeps giving.