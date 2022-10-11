40 Angel Baby Quotes, For When You Don't Have The Words

There are no words that truly express how it feels to lose a child. It often feels like no one can really understand your pain and sadness. If you have an angel baby, though, you might find that you sometimes do want to try to let other people in on your feelings, maybe through a social media post. While it’s obviously totally fine to use your own words in a caption, sometimes it’s easier to use angel baby quotes to try and describe what you’re going through. You might find that a quote out there really captures what you’re trying to say in a way that makes you feel a little less alone.

Angel baby quotes aren’t only good for social media captions, though. These can also be something you use in a card you’re writing to someone who has just lost their baby. A handwritten card is a beautiful way to show that you’re there for someone and that you’re trying to be as understanding as possible. If you’re not sure what to say, including a meaningful quote about angel babies can be helpful.

Whatever you want to use them for, the below angel baby quotes are a reminder that you are not alone.

Angel baby quotes

“You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.” — Zoe Clark-Coates

“There’s a unique pain that comes from preparing a place in your heart for a child who never comes.” — David Platt

“I cry for the life you lived and the one you didn’t.” — Unknown

“I never heard you, but I hear you. I never held you, but I feel you. I never knew you, but I love you.” — Unknown

“When you carry a life and it’s there, and then gone, a part of your soul dies. Forever.” — Casey Wiegano

“I think it’s okay if I’m a bit sad forever. It will remind me that you were real.” — Unknown

“Even though you couldn’t stay for always, the moments you were with me changed me forever.” — Zoe Clark-Coates

“The only way I could protect you was to hand you over to the angels.” — Sara Millen

Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.” — Unknown

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, or touched, but are felt in the heart.” — Helen Keller

“I feel you everywhere, I look for you in everything.” — Unknown

“Imagine a love so strong it made saying hello and goodbye in the same day worth all the pain.” — Unknown

“I held you every second of your life.” — Stephanie Paige Cole

“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only for a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” — Dorothy Ferguson

“A flower bloomed already wilting. Beginning its life with an early ending.” — RJ Gonzales, Mundahlia

“A wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses his parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That’s how awful the loss is.” — Jay Neugeboren, An Orphan’s Tale

“Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever.” — The Prophet

“At sunset the little soul that had come with the dawning went away, leaving heartbreak behind it.” — L.M. Montgomery

“I would have given my last breath to see you take your first.” — Unknown

“A life need not be long-lived for it to have been meaningful.” — Unknown

“Even those that never blossom bring beauty into the world.” — Unknown

“Your absence has gone through me like a thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color.” — W.S. Merwin

“It is of some comfort that the last sound you heard was the beating of my heart.” — Unknown

“There is not a single day that I haven’t thought about my baby in heaven.” — Unknown

“Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith . . . it is the price of love.” — Unknown

“There is no right way to grieve; there is only your way to grieve and that is different for everyone.” — Nathalie Himmelrich

“Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.” — Jamie Anderson

“Any woman who’d ever lost a child knew of the hollowness that remained within the soul.” — Brittainy C. Cherry, Disgrace

“A mother’s grief is as timeless as her love.” — Joanne Cacciatore

“Grief is the last act of love we can give to those we love. Where there is deep grief, there is great love.” — Unknown

“Grieving is like having broken ribs. On the outside you look fine, but with every breath, it hurts.” — Unknown

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” — Unknown

“The strongest person in the world is a grieving mother that wakes up and keeps going every day.” — Unknown

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” — A.A. Milne

“Grief is like the ocean; it comes on in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” - Vicki Harrison

“No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.” — C.S. Lewis

“Sometimes, only one person is missing, and the whole world seems depopulated.” — Alphonse de Lamartine, Méditations Poétiques

“Come back. Even as a shadow, even as a dream.” — Euripides

“The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one; you’ll learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to.” — Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

It isn’t easy to share the heartbreak you feel after losing a baby, but sometimes doing so may help you feel less alone and encourage others to be there for you when you need them. These angel baby quotes make it a little easier to share how you really feel.