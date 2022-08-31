These Animal Cookies Sold At Target Have Been Recalled Because They May Contain Metal

If you purchased a jug of frosted animal-shaped cookies at Target recently, take a close look in your pantry. D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. has issued a voluntary recall on its Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies sold at Target stores nationwide due to a “possible foreign object.” The sweet treats are being pulled from stores after a piece of metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies.

“D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal,” the company said in a statement released by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 24. “The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape. The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.”

“The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies,” the FDA said in the recall announcement.” Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

To see if your cookies are affected by the recall, look for a Best By date of “Feb. 21, 2023,” jug lot number “Y052722,” case lot number “Y052722,” time stamp “from 15:00 to 23:00,” and UPC code “085239817698.” The FDA notes that no other products have been affected by the recall.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled animal cookies can return them to Target for a full refund and contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. with any questions.