When the calendar flips to April 1, these April Fools’ Day jokes for kids are a silly and entertaining way to get everyone laughing. The best thing about April Fools’ Day jokes is that they’re super simple to pull off. As opposed to a full-on prank that takes a bit of effort to put together, jokes like these just require a bit of smooth-talking, so they’re easy for kids. As a bonus, there are also a few joke ideas below for parents to use on their kids. (Because what is April Fools’ Day even if you can’t play a joke on your kiddo?)

You’ll want to make sure that if your kids plan on using these ideas that they know when to let the unsuspecting person in on the joke. After all, it would be a shame for their friends to think they’re really moving away or their teacher to dock their grade for not turning in their homework. But when it’s all in good fun, everyone can share a few laughs on April Fools’ Day.

April Fools’ Jokes For Kids To Tell Their Friends

Convince your friend that you’re moving to another country.

Tell your friends that you heard there would be no summer break this year.

Anytime your friend tries to talk to you, act like you can’t hear them.

Tell your friends that there’s a basket of candy on the sink in the school bathroom. When they go look for it, they won't find one.

Let your friends know that they changed the school lunch menu and will be serving sardine sandwiches today.

Convince your friend that they forgot about a really important homework assignment that’s due today.

April Fools’ Jokes For Kids To Tell Parents

Say you won an award at school and the prize is that they have to take you somewhere fun to celebrate. (This one is a win-win if they actually believe it!)

Yell “Bug! Bug!” and dance around like there’s a bug on the floor until your parents realize there’s no bug at all.

Pretend you broke something really expensive, but don’t apologize for it. Watch your parents fume for a moment, but then let them in on the joke.

Go in the bathroom and shout things like “eww” and “gross” until you get your parent’s attention. When they ask what’s wrong, yell “April Fools!”

Tell your parents that you went outside and saw that their car has a flat tire. They’ll make a beeline to the car before they realize you’re kidding.

LumiNola/E+/Getty Images

April Fools’ Jokes For Kids To Tell Grandparents

Call your grandparents and tell them that you’ve done so well at school that you get to skip two whole grades next fall.

Tell your grandparents that you’re moving to Alaska. To make it more convincing, get your parents to play along.

Convince your grandparents that yesterday was your birthday and act like you’re upset that they didn’t call you.

FaceTime your grandparents and say that your parents left you home alone to go on vacation.

April Fools’ Jokes For Kids To Tell Teachers

Tell the teacher that it’s your birthday and ask if the class can sing you “Happy Birthday.” Then shout “April Fools!” as soon as they finish singing.

Tell your teacher that your mom is picking you up to go to the dentist at a specific time. When that time rolls around and they ask why you haven’t left yet, let them in on the joke.

Pretend like you forgot to do your homework. (Eventually turn it in, though!)

Convince your teacher that you brought your pet mouse to school in your backpack.

April Fools’ Jokes For Parents To Tell Kids