Once you’ve actually purchased and picked up something without ever having to leave the comfort of your car via a store's contactless pickup service, you may never want to step inside a store again. If Walmart is your go-to for getting holiday gifts, you'll want to know if there are any toys excluded from Walmart’s curbside pickup service this holiday season, because some stores can be particular about the most in-demand holiday items.

“Contactless pickup is available for more than 160,000 items, including select toys,” a Walmart spokesperson tells Romper. “Customers can use contactless pickup to take advantage of our wide selection of toys topping wish lists this holiday season." Basically there aren't any products that are excluded per se from curbside pickup. Orders do have to be at least $35 to qualify as a pickup order though.

But here's the catch. Not every Walmart store carries the same exact items. So even if your kiddo has their heart set on a Barbie Signature 40th Anniversary First Black Barbie Doll ($35.98), for example, there’s no guarantee that a local Walmart store will have it in stock. What you need to do is check the availability of the item at walmart.com to see if it is eligible for pickup at a nearby location.

Once you've confirmed that the item is in stock, you shouldn't have any issues from there. One especially convenient factor to note is that there aren’t any particular size restrictions for curbside pickup. So if you don’t feel like wheeling a huge boxed toy (like a dollhouse or a bike) to the register, you can always order it online and then have the fine folks at Walmart take it right to your trunk.