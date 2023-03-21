Fire Signs Only
Bring on the bright red.
Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images
If you’re an Aries, you’re probably planning a fun night out or a big birthday bash to celebrate (which you deserve). And if you want nails that are just as bold and rambunctious as you, well, you’ve come to the right place. (Spoiler: You can’t go wrong with red.)
A classic French mani looks more modern (and more bad*ss) on almond shaped nails in a vibrant red hue. Aries is ruled by Mars, aka “the red planet,” and you’ll feel right at home rocking your sign’s signature color on your nails.