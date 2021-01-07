Babies Born In The Age Of Aquarius Have These 6 Advantages

While most of us rushed to see 2020 come to a close, something astrologically awesome happened just a few days before the New Year. December 21 marked the start of the Age of Aquarius, a time meant to be marked by a greater sense of kindness and peace on earth for all. But what does it mean for babies born on or after December 21? Here are some fascinating facts about babies born during the Age of Aquarius.

At some point, you might have heard the song “The Age of Aquarius” by The 5th Dimension. But what actually is the Age of Aquarius, anyway? “We’ve been hearing of this ‘dawning of the Age of Aquarius’ since the 60’s popularized by the one-hit wonder of its namesake,” Sarah James Carter, an astrologer explains in an email to Romper. “But as a base case, the Age of Aquarius marker is largely debated in the astrology world and the true inception date is not entirely known.” Why? Well, a true age spans over two thousand years (the amount of time the earth spends in a particular zodiac sign), give or take. And according to Carter, the new cycle of Aquarius was marked on December 21 with the ‘Great Conjunction’ between Jupiter and Saturn meeting up in the sky at 0 degrees of Aquarius, signaling a start to a new era.

So now that you know why it’s called the Age of Aquarius, how will it affect babies born during this period? Read on to find out.

1 They Might Be a Little Quirky kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images Every child has their own personality, but an Age of Aquarius kid might be extra energetic, explains Clarisse Monahan, an astrologer. “Every sign has a ruling planet and zany Uranus is the ruler of Aquarius,” she explains. Since Uranus’ axis is tilted 98 degrees (and thus pretty much makes the planet spin on its side, according to Space.com), you can expect your kiddo to be unconventional —in a completely good way. “Because this quirky Uranus energy will be aspecting children born during this age, their energy will be a little off kilter, but with it comes great innovation, too.”

2 They’re Visionaries Your little baby will grow up to be a big thinker, thanks to being born during the Age of Aquarius. “Children born during this age will have heightened creative visionary energy and will be the ones that usher in massive advancements, especially around Aquarian topics, equality, technology, and social justice,” says Monahan. So don’t be surprised if you see your child looking to be a leader, either in politics — or just on the playground.

3 They’re Astrologically Inclined If you see your kiddo staring up at the stars, it’s probably for a good reason. According to Monahan, those born during this astrologically intense time can expect their child to also show some interest in the zodiac signs, too. “Aquarius is also associated with astrology, so expect them to have a heightened interest in this area and look to their birth charts as insight into their soul paths,” she says.

4 They Care About The Greater Good Vera Livchak/Moment/Getty Images Equality is a big deal for an Age of Aquarius baby. In fact, they are the ones who will question society and challenge social norms in an effort to make things free and fair for all. “Their super power is going to be their drive for fairness,” Monahan agrees. “Aquarius energy is extremely humanitarian, and it is the sign of the group effort versus individual, with ego taking a back seat.” And since Aquarius is on the Aquarius-Leo polarity (and therefore opposites), your baby is bound to be the kind of kid to bring about some much-needed societal change.

5 They Will Question Everything Don’t expect your little water bearer to accept just any ol’ explanation for why something is the way it is. Possessed with a curious mind, your kiddo is going to want to know absolutely everything about, well, everything. “As one of the key mantras associated with the sign of Aquarius is ‘I know’, this will be an Age of Information,” Maria Marmanides, an astrologer tells Romper in an email. “Although you can Google anything, the questions you cannot answer, like motives behind human behavior or deeper philosophical and spiritual questions, will be more intriguing and may occupy more of your child’s imagination.”

6 They Will Be Progressive “What makes children born in 2021 especially unique is having abundant Jupiter alongside Saturn for the ride,” explains Carter. “This paradoxical energy between contracting Saturn and expansive Jupiter in idealistic Aquarius will bring a certain progressivism and celebration of diversity to your little one.” Not only will they embrace their uniqueness, but that of others as well. They will grow up with an innate desire to create a cohesive community where everyone is treated the same.

“Though we are technically in the Age of Aquarius for the foreseeable future, babies born from the 21st of December 2020 to the end of the 2021 are going to have extra intense Aquarian energy,” concludes Monahan. So expect that your Age of Aquarius baby will bring a lot of goodness to the world in the form of new innovation, a forward-thinking mentality, and an eager, can-do attitude. And like the famous 60s song says, they might be the ones to let the sunshine in once again.