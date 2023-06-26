7.5 Million Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled Over Risk Of Impalement & Laceration

More than 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled over a risk of potential impalement, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The government agency released a statement on Thursday that the hard plastic bath toys created by California company Zuru LLC pose a risk of impalement, lacerations, and punctures to children when playing with them in the bathtub or pool.

The company has recalled 6.5 million full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing Swim Bath Toys and 1 million mini-size Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys. “Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas,” the CPSC’s recall report read. “Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.”

The recalled toys can be identified with model number 25282 and date codes ranging from May 1, 2019 to June 19, 2022, which are formatted with “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD.”

The full-size versions sing and swim when placed in the water while the mini versions only swim. They were sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores as well as online. The full-size toys retailed between $13 and $15, while the mini versions were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.

Zuru LLC is offering a refund of $14 for the full-size recalled toy and $6 for the mini version via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. To receive the refund, the CSPC directs consumers to “disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word ‘recalled’ and the unique code provided during registration for the recall.” Then just upload a photo of the disabled product to https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark and Zuru will issue a refund.