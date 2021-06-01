I love baby showers. Like, I really love them. There is just nothing better than celebrating a new bundle of joy with friends and family. The games, the gifts, the gathering — perfection. It’s also the perfect time to tell the parents-to-be how much you love them and cherish them, and especially the perfect time to write a sweet baby shower message for the new little one.

From funny to sweet and sentimental, there’s plenty of inspiration here to choose from. You can write them in a book as a keepsake, inside a card, or right on the gift’s wrapping if that’s your style. As a self-proclaimed baby shower aficionado, I’m fairly certain that wherever you write them, these well-wishes will garner lots of oohs and aahs from the mom-to-be. (And maybe even a few coos from her new baby soon, too.)

Sentimental Baby Shower Messages

“The biggest blessings come in the smallest packages.”

“Soak up the joy in this very moment and each one that comes after — it all goes by so fast.”

“The biggest adventure of your life is about to begin and we are thrilled for you!”

“Your baby will be in your arms for a short while, but in your heart forever. Savor every moment.”

“Welcome to the world, little one. It’s better here because of you.”

“Here’s to parenting! It’s one of life’s greatest treasures.”

“Congratulations on your newest miracle.”

“A new baby makes love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, savings smaller, and homes happier.”

“All you need to know to be a parent is that you’re doing a great job — and you already are.”

“Wishing you so much happiness in the wonder-filled times ahead.”

“Savor every snuggle, keep every kiss, and enjoy everything there is about this special time with your new baby.”

Funny Baby Shower Messages

“You can’t drink yet, so I’ll raise two glasses to you and your new bundle of joy.”

“So happy you’re having a baby. Even happier that I’m not. Congratulations!”

“Having a baby means you’ll finally get excited when your in-laws come over.”

“May your bundle of joy bring more than just sleepless nights.”

“Parenthood is the scariest hood you’ll ever go through — enjoy the ride.”

“Your new baby is going to be the cutest thing to ever puke on you.”

“Welcome to the circus, enjoy your little monkey.”

“I’m so happy to finally have a baby to snuggle and love on... and then give back to you when they cry.”

“Your newest tax deduction is on the way and we couldn’t be happier for you!”

“You’ll be elbow deep in Pampers soon, but don’t forget to pamper yourself, too.”

“Remember this time forever. It’s one of the last showers you’ll get to enjoy in peace.”

“Celebrate! Nobody’s allowed to make even one comment about your snacks.”

zoranm/E+/Getty Images

Messages For A Baby Boy

“Boy, oh boy! This little one is sure to be a joy!”

“Sorry dad, this boy is about to steal mom’s heart.”

“Snips and snails, and puppy dogs' tails; That's what little boys are made of.”

“Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and lots of sticky fingers with your baby boy.”

“Dear baby boy, welcome to the world. May your life be the biggest gift of all.”

“Little hands, little feet, and a little trouble along the way. Boys are the best.”

Messages For A Baby Girl

“A baby girl is the world’s most beautiful miracle. Cherish every second of it and best wishes to you both.”

“Boss ladies raise boss babies.”

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” — A Midsummer Night’s Dream

“May your baby girl’s life be filled with grace, beauty, and strength.”

“Baby girl, we are tickled pink to meet you.”

“10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes, all topped off with a pretty pink bow.”

Messages For Twins