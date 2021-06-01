Baby Shower
40 Baby Shower Messages To Write In A Card Or Gift For Baby
Use these well wishes for inspiration when writer’s block strikes.
I love baby showers. Like, I really love them. There is just nothing better than celebrating a new bundle of joy with friends and family. The games, the gifts, the gathering — perfection. It’s also the perfect time to tell the parents-to-be how much you love them and cherish them, and especially the perfect time to write a sweet baby shower message for the new little one.
From funny to sweet and sentimental, there’s plenty of inspiration here to choose from. You can write them in a book as a keepsake, inside a card, or right on the gift’s wrapping if that’s your style. As a self-proclaimed baby shower aficionado, I’m fairly certain that wherever you write them, these well-wishes will garner lots of oohs and aahs from the mom-to-be. (And maybe even a few coos from her new baby soon, too.)
Sentimental Baby Shower Messages
- “The biggest blessings come in the smallest packages.”
- “Soak up the joy in this very moment and each one that comes after — it all goes by so fast.”
- “The biggest adventure of your life is about to begin and we are thrilled for you!”
- “Your baby will be in your arms for a short while, but in your heart forever. Savor every moment.”
- “Welcome to the world, little one. It’s better here because of you.”
- “Here’s to parenting! It’s one of life’s greatest treasures.”
- “Congratulations on your newest miracle.”
- “A new baby makes love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, savings smaller, and homes happier.”
- “All you need to know to be a parent is that you’re doing a great job — and you already are.”
- “Wishing you so much happiness in the wonder-filled times ahead.”
- “Savor every snuggle, keep every kiss, and enjoy everything there is about this special time with your new baby.”
Funny Baby Shower Messages
- “You can’t drink yet, so I’ll raise two glasses to you and your new bundle of joy.”
- “So happy you’re having a baby. Even happier that I’m not. Congratulations!”
- “Having a baby means you’ll finally get excited when your in-laws come over.”
- “May your bundle of joy bring more than just sleepless nights.”
- “Parenthood is the scariest hood you’ll ever go through — enjoy the ride.”
- “Your new baby is going to be the cutest thing to ever puke on you.”
- “Welcome to the circus, enjoy your little monkey.”
- “I’m so happy to finally have a baby to snuggle and love on... and then give back to you when they cry.”
- “Your newest tax deduction is on the way and we couldn’t be happier for you!”
- “You’ll be elbow deep in Pampers soon, but don’t forget to pamper yourself, too.”
- “Remember this time forever. It’s one of the last showers you’ll get to enjoy in peace.”
- “Celebrate! Nobody’s allowed to make even one comment about your snacks.”
Messages For A Baby Boy
- “Boy, oh boy! This little one is sure to be a joy!”
- “Sorry dad, this boy is about to steal mom’s heart.”
- “Snips and snails, and puppy dogs' tails; That's what little boys are made of.”
- “Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and lots of sticky fingers with your baby boy.”
- “Dear baby boy, welcome to the world. May your life be the biggest gift of all.”
- “Little hands, little feet, and a little trouble along the way. Boys are the best.”
Messages For A Baby Girl
- “A baby girl is the world’s most beautiful miracle. Cherish every second of it and best wishes to you both.”
- “Boss ladies raise boss babies.”
- “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” — A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- “May your baby girl’s life be filled with grace, beauty, and strength.”
- “Baby girl, we are tickled pink to meet you.”
- “10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes, all topped off with a pretty pink bow.”
Messages For Twins
- “Sometimes miracles come in pairs.”
- “Twins means double the diapers, but also double the love. Congratulations on double the blessings.”
- “A pair of gummy baby grins means your family will never be short on smiles.”
- “With four arms for hugging instead of two, you’ll be held all your life.”
- Double the giggles, double the grins, congratulations on having twins!”