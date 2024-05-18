Oh Baby
It’s going to be the mother of all parties.
Hosting a baby shower for your sister, best friend, or loved one is a delightful opportunity to celebrate a pivotal moment in their life and a chance to create memories they’ll cherish. And if you’ve never planned one before, it can also be pretty intimidating. When do you need to send out invitations by — and do you have to assemble an entire balloon arch by yourself?
We’ve laid out all the baby shower ideas you need to pull off the perfect soirée, from themes and menu options to activities and playlists. (And, if you need it, permission to assign balloon arch-assembly duties to someone else.)
To get started, choose a date sometime in the mom-to-be’s sixth or seventh month of pregnancy, or at least six weeks before her due date. It’s a time when the guest of honor will feel her best — she should be well out of the nausea stage and not in the totally-over-it phase yet — and means the shower should go as planned, even if baby comes a little early. Ideally, you want at least three months’ lead time to plan the best shower ever (though you can certaily do it in less). Once the date is set, here’s what needs to happen and when:
Three Months Out
- Meet with the parents-to-be. Figure out your budget and how many guests they want to invite. Those numbers will determine what venues are appropriate, how much food to prepare, the number of invites to purchase… you get the gist.
- Choose the venue. A local park, Mom’s favorite cafe, an Instagram-able event space downtown — call them up and lock in your location before someone else books it that day. You’ll need the venue secured to include the right address on the invites, and plan your decorations accordingly. If you host the shower at a loved one’s home, you’ll sidestep most of these logistical hurdles.
Two Months Out
- Select a theme so you can start ordering invitations, decorations, and all the rest.
- Ask the parents to start their registry; you’ll want to have the registry ready so you can include it on the invites.
- Order the invitations, if you want paper ones. (Digital invites are totally acceptable these days, but it can be nice to have a paper copy as a keepsake.) Request that guests RSVP by four weeks ahead of the shower dates. Be sure to include registry info, and any other pertinent details (like whether the shower is co-ed, if guests should bring a book instead of a card, or a box of diapers for a diaper raffle).
Six Weeks Out
- Send out the invitations.
- Ask the parents to finalize their registry so guests can shop it when they receive their invites.
- Book any additional vendors, like rentals or florists.
- Plan your food, drinks, desserts, activities and favors. This way, you can create a shopping list and start ordering what you need.
Four Weeks Out
- Order the cake, cupcakes, personalized cookies, or whatever other bakery goodies you plan to serve.
- Order all other food and drink you want catered or professionally prepared, if you and the parents’ families are not planning to make everything yourselves.
- Get all your decor, favors, and supplies for activities ordered.
Two Weeks Out
- Confirm event details with your vendors, if you have them.
- Put together favors, decorations, or anything else in need of construction.
One Week Out
- Finish any shopping that’s left to do, whether it’s to prep food or finalize decor.
- Create an agenda for how the shower will flow. This will help you keep things organized and flowing, and ensure you get to the activities you have so painstakingly planned.
- Prepare as much as you can in advance. Whether it’s setting up tables and chairs, assembling decorations, or making batch mocktails, you’ll be glad you did what you could ahead of time.
The Day Of
- Decorate the venue, lay out food and drinks, you know the drill.
- Take lots of photos for the parents-to-be.
- Write down who gave Mom which gifts as she opens them, so she can easily send out thank you cards later.