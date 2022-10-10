40 Adorable Captions For Baby's First Halloween

While your baby’s first Halloween is usually just a photo op for you to place them in front of an adorable jack-o’-lantern and snap a photo of them in their extremely adorable and tiny costume, you’ll always remember it — even if they won’t. After you’ve snapped those sweet photos, you’ve got to do your friends and followers a solid and document it on the ‘gram. While older kids in Halloween costumes on Instagram feeds are certainly cute and fun, nothing beats the toothless grin of a baby wearing a bat costume, am I right? You’ll definitely have to slow your scroll for those photos. And to go along with these perfectly adorable Halloween photos of your baby’s first Halloween comes baby’s first Halloween Instagram captions. Whether you’re looking for something punny, sweet, or matter of fact, this list of 40 captions has got you covered.

Baby’s first Halloween captions in costume

Aren’t they boo-tiful?

You’ve got me under your spell.

Mommy’s little mummy.

Too cute to spook.

Cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Bugs and kisses.

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious, and spooky." – Andrew Gold

“I’m a mouse, duh.” – Mean Girls

“I am the Pumpkin King!” – The Nightmare before Christmas

Spooky and sweet. But mostly sweet.

Your cuteness has the power to shoo away the deadliest vampires and ghosts.

Cutest monster in town.

If you’ve got it, haunt it.

Wishing you all a fang-tastic Halloween!

Pumpkin spice and all things nice.

Sending you lots of boos and hisses this spooky season!

Baby’s first Halloween captions for trick-or-treating

No tricks, just treats!

Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street.

“Mothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” —Steve Almond

“I don’t know that there are real ghosts and goblins, but there are always more trick-or-treaters than neighborhood kids” – Robert Breault

Trick or treat, smell my feet, and then give me something good to eat!

Mischief managed.

Trick or treat!

Baby’s first trick-or-treat.

Friends are nice, but friends who have treats are better.

'“I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” – L.M. Montgomery

Baby’s first Halloween captions eating treats

Eat up witches.

Trick-or-treat yo’self.

Witch better have my candy.

All you need is love and a bit of candy.

A ghoul’s gotta eat.

Treat yourself before you trick yourself.

Come to the dark side, we have cookies.

Eat drink and be scary.

Spookylicious.

Baby’s first Halloween treat.

“A party without cake is just a meeting.” – Julia Child

“What is life without treats?” – Steven Magee

“Pour some sugar on me.” – Def Leppard

Best friends always share their Halloween treats.

So enjoy your baby’s first Halloween night, take lots of photos, and use one of these baby’s first Halloween Instagram captions. You’ll be so glad you captured the memories of this fun holiday. Happy Halloween.