When you wake up from a dream that’s particularly frightening or anxiety-provoking, it can be tough to ease yourself back into a restful sleep. Stress dreams are common, but for parents, having bad dreams about your child can be especially upsetting. Dreaming about your child getting hurt or being in danger can feel so real and even traumatic, but experts agree that it can be helpful to learn what bad dreams about your child mean and how you can cope when they happen.
"It's certainly common for parents to have dreams that involve risks to the safety of their children,” Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep psychologist and a Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “I see this as the brain's way of trying to predict and eliminate these risks, which is certainly normal for a parent," she says. Parents may commonly dream about their child getting sick, lost, or hurt, which can be frightening and even downright unsettling.
What to do if you wake up from a bad dream about your child
If you wake up from a bad dream about your child, there are several strategies to try to handle your anxious feelings in the moment. “Start by taking some deep breaths,” licensed marriage and family therapist Heidi McBain says.
Once you’ve caught your breath, if you still feel shaken, you can try to journal or write down the dream, even giving it a different ending. “After this, read what you have written aloud and repeat this process before falling asleep,” licensed psychologist Dr. Carolyn Rubenstein says. “This helps keep sleep from being associated with negative thoughts or feelings and can help train your brain to create happier scenarios.”
Schneeberg also suggests going into another room upon waking from the dream and focusing on a relaxing activity until you feel tired enough to return to bed. "This helps to keep the bed from becoming associated with negative emotions, and keeps it associated with relaxation and sleep only," she says. If you have a partner, it can also be helpful to talk to them in the moment for reassurance.
Can dreams traumatize you?
“A nightmare can traumatize someone, but the good news is that the trauma is short-lived,” Rubenstein says. “Dreams typically occur during REM sleep, making them feel incredibly life-like, similar to lucid dreaming.” If thoughts of your dream pop up during the day, activities like reading, getting outside, or listening to music can also help distract you. “You also might want to connect with your child when you awake to reassure yourself that all is well,” she says.
If you continue to think about your dream long after waking or they’re reoccurring, you may need to seek professional help. “Bad dreams can feel terrifyingly real, especially if they happen night after night,” McBain says. “Therapy can be a helpful place to get support and help to work through what's underneath the trauma so you can feel better and back to yourself soon.”
To help you make sense of these types of nightmares — and give you a little peace of mind — read on to get an idea of what the most common bad dreams about your child mean.
Though they’re completely normal, bad dreams about your child can be terrifying and even feel traumatic. If you’re having trouble sleeping or keep replaying your dreams during waking hours, don’t be afraid to reach out for support to help you cope.