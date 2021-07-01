25 Free Ballerina Coloring Pages You Can Print From Home

When it comes to pretend, playing ballerina is high on many children’s lists of imaginary activities. Something about tutus and toe shoes makes for great fantasy fodder. But when not in ballet class, or if the circumstances dictate, a non-twirl setting (think: restaurants, important family gatherings, long drives), you can give your tiny dancer one of these free ballerina coloring pages instead.

The theme is the same for all of these, but the illustrations vary. Some showcase ballet dancers in simple cartoons, perfect for those just learning to color who have yet to master fine motor skills. Others are more detailed pages where they can really imagine the dance, like the Swan Lake illustration.

And, of course, every coloring page is up to its artist’s interpretation. If your mini Misty Copeland or itty bitty Baryshnikov wants to make all the ballet slippers rainbow colored with kittens drawn on them, by all means, they may. That’s the joy of artistic expression; whether it's in the dance studio or on a piece of paper, your little creative wunderkind should feel empowered to really explore the space and color outside the lines. (Just not on the walls, please. That’s not too much to ask.)

1 On Pointe Ballet Coloring Page Dancing on pointe is one of the most amazing things ballerinas do. And it's something young dancers aspire to. Your dancer can daydream about their future on pointe with this page.

2 Swan Lake Swan Lake is one of the most famous ballets, so, naturally, your dancer might be interested in coloring a depiction of it.

3 Pas de Deux Giselle Scene In French pas de deux refers to a dance performed by two people. Here, it's a scene from the Giselle Ballet.

4 First Position Page One of the first things ballerinas learn in dance class, first position is foundational to a dancers education.

5 Take Your Position Ballet Positions Help your ballerina in training learn their ballet positions with this helpful coloring page tutorial.

6 Special Slippers Ballet Slippers Ballet shoes are unlike any other sport footwear. These delicate shoes help ballet dancers perform their best.

7 Tutu Twirl Cool Girl Spinning in a tutu is arguably the most fun thing you can do at ballet class. This drawing perfectly illustrates that fun.

8 Nice Extension Barbie Ballerina Arching back on pointe is no simple move, but in this coloring page, it looks gracefully easy.

9 Old Timey Ballerina Princess Ballerina Children have loved to do ballet since it was invented. And this coloring page hearkens back to an earlier age.

10 Flamingo Ballerina Dancing Flamingo Who says animals can't dance? One need only watch Fantasia to dispel this myth.

11 Pancake Tutu Ballerina Did you know different styles of tutus have different names? This one is called a pancake tutu due to its flat shape.

12 Whimsical Ballerina Ballet Princess If your dancer likes their ballet coloring pages as whimsical as possible, print out this free image.

13 Ballet Mice Mice Ballerinas If your child loves the book Angelina Ballerina, then they'll appreciate this riff on the mice ballet dancers who star in the series.

14 Dance Fairy Ballerina Fairy What's better than pretending to be a ballerina? Pretending to be a fairy ballerina, of course.

15 Ballet Hello Kitty Hello Kitty Ballerina What can't Hello Kitty do? This kitten can truly do it all. Including master ballet class.

16 Ballet Practice Ballet Class Practice makes perfect. And that goes for attending class, or just imaging your next tour jete while coloring in this page.

17 Sesame Street Ballet Abby Cadabby Ballerina Sesame Street does an amazing job of introducing children to new things, like dance. Here Abby Cadabby takes her turn on the dance floor.

18 Dancing Elephant Elephant Ballerina Yes, even elephants can be graceful ballerinas. At least in your imagination.

19 Floral Ballet Flower Ballet Tiptoeing through the tulips gets a ballet spin in this floral motif.

20 A Fan-tastic Coloring Page Fan Dancer The addition of a pretty prop like a fan can take a dance to the next level.

21 Leaping Ballerina Leaping Dancer So much of the thrill of ballet is watching a dancer leap through the air. Let your little dancer imagine the sensation with this printable page.

22 In Flight Dancer Leaping Ballerina Trying something new, like ballet, can feel like a leap of faith to some kids. Imagining dance class through coloring pages can help gear them up for it.

23 Ballet Dancer Male Dancer Boys can be ballet dancers too and don't let anyone tell you different. This strong image is a great one to expose young dancers to.

24 Dancing Couple Dancing Couple This image shows how couples can dance together in ballet. Coloring it can help kids see how ballet can be a team sport.

25 Toe Shoes On Pointe This toe shoe close up is a fun one to color for those dreaming of big days dancing on pointe.

All you need now is to fire up the old printer and dust off a box of crayons and your ballet dancer in training can get coloring.