I want my kids to grow up in a world where the environment is valued and sustainability is a priority. The new Barbie Loves The Ocean collection from Mattel is a step in the right direction toward encouraging future generations to do their part to conserve, preserve, and cherish the value of natural resources.

The bodies of each of the three dolls in the Barbie Loves The Ocean collection are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic. Basically, that’s a simple way of saying that the plastic parts of these Barbie dolls are made with 90% plastic that was sourced from within 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) of waterways in places where there is no formal waste collection system — meaning the plastic would have otherwise been headed to the ocean if not recycled.

Aside from the sustainability factor, though, they’re also just plain adorable. Each of the three new Barbies retails for about $10 each and comes outfitted in a fashionable tropical dress, matching sandals, and cute sunglasses. From head to toe, these dolls are absolutely ready for some fun in the sun.

In addition to the dolls themselves, Mattel has released three accessory sets as part of the Barbie Loves The Ocean collection — a beach shack playset retailing for about $20, and two story starter accessory sets retailing for about $10 each. At the beach shack, Barbie can grab a fruity drink from the blender, strum on a tiny ukelele, or nosh on some beachside snacks.

With the beach day and beach volleyball accessories sets, your dolls can enjoy even more fun at the beach. The beach day set includes everything Barbie needs for a day at the beach — a bright beach towel, reclining beach chair (complete with cup holders for her fancy beach drink), sunscreen, a pail and a shovel for sand play, and a striped umbrella for some shade. Barbie can also set up a game of beach volleyball to play with her friends, keeping a cooler of drinks nearby, and a mini boom box blasting her favorite tunes.

The Barbie Loves The Ocean collection is truly just the beginning of a larger push toward making Mattel a more environmentally-friendly brand.

When it comes to sustainability, Mattel is focused on achieving a goal of using 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in their packaging by 2030. To start, the company aims to achieve 95% recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified content in the paper and wood components of their packaging by the end of 2021.

The company will also launch a new initiative called The Future of Pink is Green to focus on educating kids on sustainability, along with a new vlog on their popular YouTube series titled “Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet.” The brand is also teaming up with 4ocean to launch a limited-edition bracelet to raise awareness about ocean pollution. For each 4ocean x Barbie bracelet sold, 4ocean will remove one pound of trash from the world’s waterways.

Join Barbie in making the world a bit greener when the Barbie Loves The Ocean collection launches June 10.