It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year: Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals begin today, and you can take advantage of them in stores or online until the end of the week. Here are all the deals they’re running, holiday scents in stock right now, and special gift boxes you might want to consider for loved ones on your nice list.

Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday sales begin Monday, Nov. 21 and continue until Friday, Nov. 25, and the savings apply whether you’re shopping online or IRL (except on Thanksgiving Day, when stores are closed). The entire store is buy three get three free, so it’s the best week of the year to fill your bathroom cabinet with your faves and cross people off your gift list.

The best part? The buy three get three deal even lets you mix and match products. Pick any three things you love and get three more free, no matter what category you’re shopping from. The lowest priced items in your cart will automatically be deducted from your total. You could add six three-wick candles to cart if your scent stash needs replenishing, or mix it up entirely with three lotions, two foaming hand soaps, and a travel-sized sanitizer.

1 The only Christmas tree candle you’ll ever need Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.50 see on bath & body works Fresh Balsam is the tree-scented candle that rules them all. It includes notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood, and is made with soy wax, essential oils, and lead-free wicks. Bath & Body Works candles are known for their super strong scents, so you’ll only need one to fill your whole house with the scent of a real Christmas tree (even if yours is fake).

2 An advent calendar of the best seasonal scents Exclusive Holiday 12-Day Countdown Calendar Bath & Body Works $90.90 see on bath & body works Advent calendars are a super fun way to surprise a loved one you’ll see ahead of the holidays, and fans of Bath & Body Works will love getting to try all the winter fragrances in this box set. It even includes some exclusive products only available in the calendar. By the end of 12 days, your bestie will have a single wick candle, hand soap, an ornament, shower gel, lotion, body spray, hand cream and sanitizer, wallflower plug and refills, and more.

3 A classic product in a holiday scent Snowflakes & Cashmere Ultimate Hydration Body Cream Bath & Body Works $16.50 see on bath & body works Vanilla cashmere cream, caramel woods and frosted clementine? Yes, please. The Snowflakes & Cashmere scent is warm and cozy for this time of year without being overly sweet. It’s available in Bath & Body Works signature body cream, and in their shower gel, hand soap, and other body care products, too. (Gift set idea, anyone?)

4 A perfume-like scent in bar soap form Dream Bright Shea Butter Cleansing Bar Bath & Body Works $8.50 see on bath & body works Bath & Body Works makes bar soaps now, so if you’re a purist who wants the cleaning power without all the dyes, this might be the perfect new product to try. The Dream Bright fragrance is a blend of sapphire berries, night-blooming orchid, and crystalized vanilla, while the soap itself is formulated with shea butter and coconut oil so it’s gentle on skin. Oh, and the pretty wrapper is made of 100% recycled material.

5 A gift-able, seasonal body spray Bright Christmas Morning Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $16.50 see on bath & body works Know someone who likes to switch up their fragrances often? Bath & Body Works describes its Bright Christmas Morning scent as “the bright, fruity fragrance version of Christmas morning excitement,” with notes of crisp apple, blood orange, and red berries. It’s a juicy, energizing take on a holiday fragrance perfect for those who try to steer clear of all the sugar cookie and candy cane products this time of year.

6 Bath & Body Works’ new skincare products Moxy All Skin Moisturizer Bath & Body Works $20.95 see on bath & body works Did you know your favorite body product store is stepping into the skincare game? Their new line, Moxy, has cleansers, moisturizers, and more specifically formulated for normal, dry, or oily skin types. This moisturizer is designed to even skin tone and add radiance. It’s fragrance-free, vegan, and not tested on animals, and leaves out parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, and mineral oil.

7 A Wallflower plug-in nightlight Holiday House Nightlight Projector Wallflower Fragrance Plug Bath & Body Works $36.50 see on bath & body works If you use Bath & Body Works wallflowers, now might be the perfect time to add a seasonal plug to your home fragrance collection. This one looks like a house decorated for the holidays and lit from within (peek inside to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus). It doubles as a night light and projects a “Dear Santa” message onto the wall behind it. They have plenty of others to match your holiday decorations, so be sure to browse that section of the site or store.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or for others, the Bath & Body Works Black Friday sale is the best time to score major savings.