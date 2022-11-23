We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year: Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals begin today, and you can take advantage of them in stores or online until the end of the week. Here are all the deals they’re running, holiday scents in stock right now, and special gift boxes you might want to consider for loved ones on your nice list.
Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday sales begin Monday, Nov. 21 and continue until Friday, Nov. 25, and the savings apply whether you’re shopping online or IRL (except on Thanksgiving Day, when stores are closed). The entire store is buy three get three free, so it’s the best week of the year to fill your bathroom cabinet with your faves and cross people off your gift list.
The best part? The buy three get three deal even lets you mix and match products. Pick any three things you love and get three more free, no matter what category you’re shopping from. The lowest priced items in your cart will automatically be deducted from your total. You could add six three-wick candles to cart if your scent stash needs replenishing, or mix it up entirely with three lotions, two foaming hand soaps, and a travel-sized sanitizer.
Whether you’re buying for yourself or for others, the Bath & Body Works Black Friday sale is the best time to score major savings.