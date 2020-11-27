Who doesn't love a gift guide curated by editors who see the latest and greatest products all year long, or giveaways from your favorite brands? This year, Bustle Digital Group (parent company of Romper, Bustle, NYLON, Elite Daily, Inverse, Mic, The Zoe Report, and more) launched the BDG Shop Holiday event, a virtual shopping experience on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. On top of giving visitors the chance to shop their go-to brands "in-person," there are some seriously amazing sponsors giving away high-dollar items. Here are all the details.

From November 27 through December 18, BDG's Shop Holiday will take you to an immersive, fully virtual holiday shopping square with detailed, 3D storefronts and seasonal décor. In this online winter wonderland of adorable boutiques, you'll find curated gift picks from BDG's top editors, the newest holiday products from big name brands, and exclusive giveaways every day. Shop Holiday is a brand new way to enjoy end-of-the-year shopping from the safety and comfort of home.

Guests can also get into the holiday spirit by snapping a photo in the custom photo booth powered by Romper, listening to NYLON’s DJ spinning holiday favorites, and visiting the virtual mainstage which will feature shoppable videos from Bustle, Elite Daily, and Inverse. Check back daily — yes, daily — for exclusive giveaways from Shop Holiday sponsors Amazon Prime Video, Carolina Herrera New York, Kohl's, GAP, Intimissimi, Unilever, and Samsung, as well as more beloved brands like Steve Madden, ParrishLA, and Rachel Zoe's Curateur. Word on the street is they'll even be offering special deals and free samples to Shop Holiday guests.

To attend Shop Holiday and stroll the streets of its whimsical holiday village, click here.